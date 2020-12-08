Coronavirus - Uganda: Donation of Equipment from PSFU with support from Mastercard Foundation to boost the COVID-19 response

The PS Dr. Diana Atwine, on behalf of the Ministry of Health- Uganda received equipment comprising of 1000 medical beds, 45,000 test kits, 1000 mattresses, 1000 pairs of linen and 6 PCR machines from PSFU with support from Mastercard Foundation to boost the COVID-19 response.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
