Surface Disinfectant Market Worth USD 1,547.7 Million at 9.1% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Awareness About the Products to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surface disinfectant market is set to gain impetus from the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. It has surged the need for surface disinfectant as people are persistently sanitizing the places and objects that are coming into frequent human contact for reducing the impact of the virus. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Aerosol, Gel, Liquid, and Wipe), By Composition (Alcohols, Chlorine Compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Health Care Facility, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the global surface disinfectant market size was USD 770.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,547.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the economy across the globe. On account of the several preventive measures, such as work-from-home and lockdown, the manufacturing and production processes of industries have come to a complete standstill. The uncertainty about the future is rising and so is the panic. But, our accurately crafted reports would help you in finding the right path to success during such a difficult time.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Surface Disinfectant Market are:

3M (U.S.)

The Proctor & Gamble Company(U.S.)

Kimberley-Clark Corporation(U.S.)

SC Johnson Professional(U.S.)

The Clorox Company(U.S.)

Ecolab (U.S.)

Metrex Research LLC(U.S.)

Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

Diversey Inc.(U.S.)

STERIS plc (Ireland)

Whiteley Corporation (Australia)

Other Key Players





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Propel Growth

The cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are expected to surge the demand for surface disinfectant in the near future. These infections mainly occur when the patients are being treated in hospitals and are not often detected during the admission procedure. The infections associated with invasive devices and medical equipment consist of ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter-associated infections, and surgical site infection. However, surface disinfectants include a wide range of chemicals, namely, acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite. These are very harmful to human health, as well as for the environment. These factors are expected to hamper the surface disinfectant market growth in the coming years.





Segment

Residential Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Awareness About Infections

In terms of applications, the market is divided into health care facilities, commercial, residential, and others. Out of these, the residential segment held 16.1% surface disinfectant market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness amongst the populace about the benefits of using surface disinfectants and the spread of several infections. Additionally, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly driving the demand for surface disinfectants.





Regional Analysis

Rising Government Laws to Maintain Hygiene will Favor Growth in North America

In 2019, North America procured USD 299.9 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of stringent laws put forward by the governments for maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene at public places, food establishments, and hospitals. Europe is set to experience significant growth stoked by the rising utilization of surface disinfectants, especially for household applications. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth fueled by the increasing expenditure of the governments of numerous countries on public health and cleanliness.





Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Focus on Product Launches & Collaborations to Surge Sales

The market is highly competitive because of the presence of a large number of international and regional companies. Most of them are either following the strategy of joint ventures and partnerships or are investing huge sums to launch novel surface disinfectants in the market. These steps are helping them to gain a competitive edge.





Below are two of the latest industry developments:

January 2019 : Reckitt Benckiser joined hands with Diversey to broaden its presence in North America and to reach out to more hospitals, food joints, and educational institutions.

: Reckitt Benckiser joined hands with Diversey to broaden its presence in North America and to reach out to more hospitals, food joints, and educational institutions. November 2018: Diversey Inc. launched its one-step cleaner, ready-to-use deodorizer and disinfectant called SureTouch. It contains hydrogen peroxide and was approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for effectively cleaning the facilities.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Aerosol Gel Liquid Wipe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Composition Alcohols Chlorine Compounds Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Hydrogen Peroxide Peracetic Acid Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Health Care Facilities Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





