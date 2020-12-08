Rendever’s Virtual Reality Platform for Seniors Transitions Hardware of Choice to Pico Interactive’s G2 4K Enterprise Headset

/EIN News/ -- All-PU facial interface and unique, counterbalanced design provides hygienic safety and comfort for seniors exploring the world via VR

BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading provider of virtual reality (VR) for seniors, today announces that Pico Interactive ’s G2 4K Enterprise headset is now its hardware of choice. Pico’s VR headsets are designed with the enterprise in mind, allowing the G2 4K Enterprise to fit Rendever’s current needs and allow for further developments.

From senior living communities to healthcare and hospice organizations, the Rendever platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. VR headsets in each Rendever system are networked, so participants can share synchronous immersive experiences together. Physical limitations are no longer a barrier, as seniors can check off bucket list items together, travel or revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more.

“We are thrilled to work with Pico to provide high quality hardware for our senior living partners. The G2 4K Enterprise headset will not only support our current resident engagement platform, but also allow us to expand our offerings,” said Tom Neumann, Cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Rendever. “The transition to Pico hardware has been seamless due to the unmatched flexibility of their enterprise offering, and will empower our engineering team to continuously improve our software and add to our suite of custom interactive applications.”

Pico’s G2 4K Enterprise headset features best-in-class 4K resolution, 101° field of view, a 16 MP single RGB camera and 128 GB storage. The all-PU facial interface and counterbalanced design allows for easy cleaning, bringing safety and comfort to seniors utilizing Rendever’s platform.

“We are excited to help Rendever best serve its clients, giving seniors a way to explore the world with their family and friends. Rendever’s mission to overcome social isolation is top of mind as we support their transition to the G2 4K Enterprise,” said Ennin Huang, Vice President of Design at Pico Interactive.

Rendever is already rolling out Pico’s headsets to senior living communities, such as Evergreen Home for Special Care and Go Ye Village.

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

About Pico Interactive

Pico Interactive focuses on innovative VR and AR solutions which enable businesses to create and experience the best in VR and Interactive Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI). With operations in the United States, Europe, China and Japan, Pico Interactive focuses on creating amazing VR platforms for any application and is built around the principle of “user first design.” To learn more, visit www.pico-interactive.com .

