Online/Virtual Fitness Market Is Expected to Reach $59.23 Billion by 2027, Exclusive Report by AMR

Rise in inclination toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global online/virtual fitness market. By session type, the group segment held the highest share in 2019. By revenue model, on the other hand, the subscription segment appeared as the largest shareholder in the same year.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Portland based research firm, Allied Market Research, the global online/virtual fitness market was estimated at $6.04 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $59.23 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 33.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

Rise in inclination toward having healthy lifestyle, lack of time among people to attend training sessions at fitness institutes, surge in demand for AR & VR based fitness regime, and shut down of gyms and studios due to ongoing COVID-19 situation drive the growth of the global online/virtual fitness market. On the other hand, interruptions in the flow of the sessions due to several tech glitches impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing popularity of online fitness programs among elderly population is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3227

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Online Fitness Market: (Pre and Post Analysis)

Fitness clubs & gyms were shut down during the first phase of the lockdown, and thus, there had been a significant surge in the drift toward installing online fitness apps among people.

This inclination is likely to continue even in the post pandemic scenario, as these apps tend to dole out an array of advantages in terms of helping individuals set precise fitness goals and achieve the same within a definite timeframe.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Online/virtual Fitness Market

The online/virtual fitness market is analyzed across streaming type, session type, device type, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on session type, the group segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. Simultaneously, the solo segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.7% throughout the forecast period.

Based on revenue model, the subscription segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail till 2027. At the same time, the hybrid segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3227

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 36.8% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key Market Players Analyzed In the Online/Virtual Fitness Market Report:

The key market players analyzed in the report include,

ClassPass Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

FitnessOnDemand

Les Mills International Ltd.

Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

Peerfit Inc.

Reh-Fit Centre

Sworkit

Viva Leisure

Wellbeats Inc.

Peloton

Zwift

These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media , Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: