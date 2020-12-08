Vaccine Market Size is Expected to Reach $54.15 Billion by 2027: Says AMR

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, surge in the number of immunization programs across the globe, and rise in R&D activities to develop new vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccine market. Based on end-user, the pediatric vaccines segment held the highest share in 2019. By geography, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2027.

/EIN News/ -- Portland,OR, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global vaccine market was estimated at $32.46 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, surge in the number of immunization programs across the globe, and rise in R&D activities to develop new vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccine market. On the other hand, longer timelines required for vaccine production and high cost related to the development of vaccines restrain the growth to some extent. However, growth opportunities in emerging market and rise in healthcare spending create new prospects for the key players in the industry.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/258



Covid-19 Scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic led to rise in investments and R&D activities for drugs and vaccines against the virus.

Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) is encouraging the healthcare organizations across the world to put more emphasis on treatment vaccines, and medication against the novel coronavirus.

The global vaccine market is analyzed across technology type, indication, end user, and region. Based on technology type, the recombinant vaccines & conjugate vaccines segment contributed to around two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-user, the pediatric vaccines segment accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2019, and is projected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. The traveler vaccines segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2019, garnering around two-fifths of the global vaccine market. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027. The other regions covered in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/258

The key market players analyzed in the global vaccine market report include Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis, Merck & Co., Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., and CSL Limited, Novavax, Inc. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.





