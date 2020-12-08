Health Care Provider Continues to Partner with Bridgeline for its Software and Professional Services

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that a nationally recognized and top-ranking academic medical center that operates several hospitals and outpatient locations in the Northeast United States, expanded their partnership with Bridgeline to leverage its professional services for ongoing enhancements to their website.



This engagement consists of a six-figure investment in professional services to implement improvements and upgrade their physician finder database. The medical center will leverage Bridgeline’s User-Centered Design, Digital Strategy, and Application Development to deploy the enhancements to their patient-facing digital experience. The services will be implemented in their independent environment using the Bridgeline Unbound platform.

This strategic initiative will help increase brand awareness in the highly competitive healthcare environment, drive patient retention, and increase new patient acquisition.

“Bridgeline Unbound provides best-in-class marketing technology to enable healthcare organizations to provide an optimal patient experience,” says Ari Kahn, CEO for Bridgeline. “This engagement will allow our customer to continue to provide ongoing enhancements to their digital experience to continue to drive value for their patient experience. We’re excited to continue to partner with our customers on their ongoing strategic roadmaps to help increase brand awareness and drive engagement.”

