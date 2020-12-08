Cytovia Therapeutics announces plans to initiate in 2021 Clinical Development of Universal iPSC NK Cell Therapy for Hematological and Solid Tumors

Cytovia to present at RBC Capital Market Healthcare Conference on December 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovia Therapeutics, an emerging NK cell therapeutics company, announced today that it plans to file with the FDA in 2021 an Investigational New Drug (IND) application and initiate clinical trials in hematological and solid tumors with its Universal iPSC NK cell therapy (U-iNK).



Cytovia's CEO, Dr. Daniel Teper commented: "Cytovia is among a select group of biotech companies developing Gene Edited iPSC NK and CAR NK cell therapeutics. We are aiming to be, in 2021, the second company to initiate clinical trials with an iPSC NK product. We are enthusiastic about the potential of U-iNK to prevent relapse in Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and in combination with PD1/ PDL-1 inhibitors and our own NK engager bispecific antibodies, to improve outcomes in solid tumors starting with hepatocellular carcinoma."

Cytovia will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference on December 15-16, 2020. Daniel Teper, PharmD, CEO, Wei Li, PhD, CSO and Kaouthar Lbiati, MD, VP, Product Strategy will take part in a Fireside chat with RBC's Senior Analyst, Gregory Renza, MD, on December 16, 2020 at 10am ET. A link to the discussion will be available on Cytovia’s website and social media channels.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics Inc is an emerging biotechnology company that aims to accelerate patient access to transformational immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on Natural Killer (NK) cell biology and is leveraging multiple advanced patented technologies, including an induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) platform for CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptors) NK cell therapy, next-generation precision gene-editing to enhance targeting of NK cells, and NK engager multi-functional antibodies. Our initial product portfolio focuses on both hematological malignancies such as multiple myeloma and solid tumors including hepatocellular carcinoma and glioblastoma. The company partners with the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF), the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, and CytoImmune Therapeutics.

