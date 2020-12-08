Fortinet Acquires Network Monitoring and Remediation Innovator Panopta

Panopta SaaS-based Hybrid Infrastructure Monitoring and Diagnostics Platform to Further Ensure Fortinet Customer Networks are High Performing and Secure Through Automated NetSec Ops

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO

“Given the complex and distributed nature of many IT environments, organizations need a high performance, secure network to successfully achieve their digital business initiatives. With the convergence of security and networking through a Security-driven Network approach organizations can get the connectivity and performance that is crucial to protect today’s hyper-connected businesses. Fortinet’s acquisition of Panopta complements our best-in-class security offerings with a SaaS platform that provides further network visibility and agile remediation for hybrid environments, including edge and cloud networks, to achieve even greater security and business efficiency.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it has acquired Panopta, the SaaS platform innovator that provides full stack visibility and automated management of the health of an enterprise network, including servers, network devices, containers, applications, databases, virtual appliances, and cloud infrastructure.

Customers are accelerating their digital innovation initiatives and user experience determines the success of an application. Making sure infrastructure has 100% uptime is critical. Panopta’s cloud-based solution delivers a complete picture of every service, network device, and application in any deployment, whether it is containers, cloud, on-prem, or hybrid. Fortinet’s Security Fabric, combined with Panopta’s scalable, network monitoring and diagnostics platform, enables Fortinet to offer the most comprehensive network and security operations management solution for enterprises or service providers.

In addition to further improving customers’ hybrid network infrastructure security and performance, the combined solution is expected to enhance real-time monitoring and effectiveness of the infrastructure that powers Fortinet’s security services, including cloud-based. For instance, SASE service, email, security analytics, and web application firewalls will benefit from the continuous monitoring and diagnostics provided by Panopta’s platform. Integration between Panopta’s solution and Fortinet’s FortiGate Next-generation Firewall and Secure SD-WAN solution will further enhance SD-WAN connectivity and performance. Furthermore, integration of Panopta’s automated incident management with our SOAR platform can deliver a single platform view for IT teams to diagnose and resolve real-time network health incidents proactively.

Panopta’s platform is built to be partner friendly, empowering MSSPs, and value-add partners to easily integrate the multi-tenant solution into their own offering and quickly add value to their end customers. The Panopta solution’s role-based access control delivers a granular governance layer between customers, and also within the Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC) teams.

In the current remote workforce environment, the availability, performance, security, and quality of an application and its components all impact the end-user experience. Panopta’s solution analyzes both network health metrics and application performance to identify potential problem areas that may impact user access, and enables rapid, automated remediation (also called Digital Experience Monitoring or DEM).

With the Panopta acquisition, Fortinet will deliver the industry’s most comprehensive Security-driven Networking platform by adding new capabilities in network monitoring, detection and incident response. Features will include:

Unified Monitoring and automated Incident Management that reduces response and resolution times for NOC teams and, in turn, helps exceed SLAs.

Over 50 global points of presence (PoPS) with low-cost probes to simulate application performance and latency that may impact end user experience (also known as synthetic transaction monitoring).

Cloud native monitoring for Kubernetes and PaaS workloads in AWS and Azure.

Fully configurable alerting workflows with out-of-the-box integrations for third-party enterprise and modern communication tools.

Another first-class partner-friendly service offering that remains true to Fortinet’s ongoing commitment to its valued partners.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

