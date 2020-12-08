Sonatype Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Revenue Officer; Prepares for Global Expansion

Proven Industry Leader Jon Mellon Joins Sonatype to Expand the Sonatype Partner Ecosystem, Accelerate Growth, and Enhance Customer Engagement Globally

/EIN News/ -- Fulton, Md., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the leading provider of innovation-friendly open source security tools, day announced the appointment of a key addition to its executive management team, Jon Mellon, who joins the company in the newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer.to With 10 million developers already relying on Sonatype to help them develop safer, software faster, and strong growth projected heading into 2021, the company is preparing for the next phase of rapid expansion with this addition.

An accomplished enterprise technology executive, Mellon brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, services, business development and partner management for prominent disruptive technology organizations. Mellon has a proven track record of leading and motivating high-performing sales teams, most recently spending over a decade at NetApp, serving in a variety of critical field leadership roles across global, enterprise and commercial segments, where he implemented strategies that helped double the company’s revenue.

“2020 has brought myriad changes and challenges to organizations worldwide, Sonatype included. Finding the right CRO, who understands the climate, the industry and has the ability to maximize revenue and lead a diverse team was critical,” said Wayne Jackson, CEO of Sonatype. “Jon is all of these things and more. His experience helping organizations unlock hidden potential, his focus on partner ecosystems and his ability to lead with the customer in mind, is unrivaled. We are honored to have his vast skill set join the team, and help guide us into an exciting 2021.”

Jon will serve as the global head of sales and oversee the strategy, performance and alignment of revenue operations across Sonatype. Key to his responsibilities will be expanding the partner and channel ecosystems, while accelerating the company’s growth strategy, finding new revenue streams and developing experiences that matter to Sonatype customers globally.

“The most effective innovators tend to be the winners,” said Mellon. “Sonatype has been a pioneer in helping organizations maximize the benefit of open source while ensuring the building blocks being put into their applications are safe. Sonatype is at the crosshairs of helping companies accelerate time to value while keeping security and efficiency in mind. I’m thrilled to join Wayne, and the entire Sonatype team, at an extremely important time in the company’s history.”

The announcement comes on the heels of a momentous time for Sonatype. A year following the organization’s acquisition by Vista Equity Partners the company is thriving seeing incredible year-over-year growth in new client acquisition, customer retention, new employees and product use for its enterprise and community tools.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 350 employees, over 1,200 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers. Sonatype’s Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit Sonatype.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

