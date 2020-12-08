Arbor Advisory Group Adds Fintech Innovators Jonathan Neitzell and Evan Schnidman as Technology Advisors

/EIN News/ -- Deeply experienced finance and technology leaders will contribute to Arbor Advisory Group’s technology based advisory services

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Advisory Group, a boutique advisory firm focused on providing high-impact investor relations and corporate communications solutions, announces the addition of Jonathan Neitzell and Evan Schnidman to its team as technology advisors. Utilizing their considerable experience in the worlds of finance, technology and business, the two will contribute to Arbor Advisory Group’s use of novel technology solutions within its investor relations advisory services.

“We are thrilled to have both Jon and Evan join the Arbor team. Their experience as leading innovators in the fintech community will be invaluable to us as we develop increasingly technology based investor relations solutions moving forward,” said Sam Levenson, founder and CEO of Arbor Advisory Group. He continued, “as a profession founded over 30 years ago, the practice of investor relations needs to adapt to the underlying fundamental changes in the capital markets, and our team at Arbor is intent on spearheading what we call ‘IR 2.0’.”

Jonathan Neitzell has over 20 years of technology, governance and financial services experience. Formerly Chief Data Officer at Goldman Sachs Fundamental Equities, he is a tenured portfolio manager in addition to serving on board and advisory roles at various technology and finance firms.

“I’m excited to partner with the team at Arbor to bring data driven processes and AI solutions to their clients and the broader investor relations community,” said Jon Neitzell. “It is long overdue that technology enhances this industry as it has revolutionized investment processes used for stock selection and risk management. I commend Sam and the rest of the team at Arbor for leading the investor relations industry in this effort.”

Evan Schnidman, Ph.D. is the founder and Managing Partner of EAS Innovation Consulting and was previously the founder and CEO of Prattle as well as the Head of Data Innovation at Liquidnet. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in natural language processing and machine learning as well as technology strategy in finance, insurance, law and policy.

“As someone who has pushed for technology driven innovation across numerous industries, I can confidently say that Arbor’s services are on the cutting edge of what is being offered to investor relations professionals,” said Evan Schnidman. “I look forward to working with the team to continue exploring new avenues of serving their clients.”

After providing innovative investor relations and corporate communications services to its clients for nearly a decade, Arbor Advisory Group is driving change in the IR process through the use of data analytics, natural language processing, machine learning and artificial intelligence technology.

About Arbor Advisory Group

Established in 2013, Arbor Advisory Group is an investor relations (IR) and corporate communications consulting firm led by a team of veteran IR executives. From IPO strategy to investor day planning, leadership transitions and media communications management, the firm offers comprehensive solutions that help executive leadership teams and IR officers enhance all aspects of their interactions with the investment community. The Arbor team consists of individuals who have led in-house IR teams at multinational corporations and therefore understand what it takes to effectively manage sophisticated investors, complex business situations and diverse issues on a global scale. For more information, visit www.arboradvisorygroup.com or www.IR2point0.com.

