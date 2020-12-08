Global Cancer Stem Cells Market to Boost with CAGR of 11.8% and Cross a Margin of $1,898.3 Million During the Covid-19 Outbreak – Exclusive Report [150 Pages] by Research Dive

The cancer stem cells market will grow in the Covid-19 pandemic due to its use for treating cancer that is detected at metastatic stage. Moreover, increase in investments in research & development will promote market growth in the post pandemic scenario.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cancer stem cells market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the Covid-19 outbreak due to usage of cancer stem cells for treating cancer. According to a report published by Research Dive, the cancer stem cells market is expected to cross a margin of $1,898.3 million, from a market size of $786.3 million in the year 2018, with significant CAGR of 11.8% during 2019-2026.



This report consists of in-depth viewpoints of the effects of COVID-19 crises on the future and current evolution of the industry worldwide. This is carried out by analyzing significant facets such as limitations, drivers, newest trends, size and scope, advances, and the position of the regional markets during the pandemic phase. The report also mentions that the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market conditions.

For More Detail Insights, Download Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/203

Aspects Affecting the CAGR Figures in Pre and Post Covid-19 Situation

Market forecasts before the Covid-19 outbreak suggest that CAGR stood at 10.3% and according to 2020 estimates the market is predicted to reach CAGR of 11.8%.

The growth in the market is due to the utilization of cancer stem cells for treating cancer that is diagnosed in metastatic stage. Moreover, rise in morbidity and mortality rate is also driving the market forward.

Factors Affecting the Revenue in Pre and Post Covid-19 Period

The cancer stem cells market is predicted to garner a revenue of $982.5 million in 2020, from an estimated market size of $956.6 million as anticipated before the Covid-19 outbreak.

Investments by government authorities for cell-based research are considered to propel the market growth. In addition, increase in R&D and personalized medication for treating various types of cancers by utilizing cell-based therapies will enhance the market growth. All these factors are responsible for the growth of the market.

Future Scope of the Market

This market will grow due to heavy investments in research and development fields that focus mainly on therapeutic effects on stem cells for stem cell banking and disease treatment. Moreover, PSC (pluri-potent stem cells) development for generating different germ cell layers is also projected to propel the market growth. The cancer stem cells market will rise significantly in the future due to the above stated reasons.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As we are running Anniversary Discount, here are some additional benefits which you are entitled to avail with this report.

Free Excel Data Pack



The report will cover impact of COVID-19 on this market.



20% Free Customisation



16 analyst hours support



Quarterly Update on Enterprise License



24 hours priority response



Additional Two company profile as per our requirement



Offer Valid till 31 December 2020

Connect with Our Analyst to Reveal Anniversary Offers in detail: https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/203

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Some of the well-known market players of the cancer stem cells market are -

AbbVie Inc.

Merck KGaA

Irvine Scientific

MiltenyiBiotec

Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sino Biological Inc.

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

BioTime Inc.

Further, the report presents and outlines several aspects of these key players such as SWOT analysis, business performance, recent strategic moves & developments, and product portfolio. Quick Download Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report

Trending Reports -

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521