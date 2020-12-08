Teletrac Navman Launches Solar Tracker to Help Fleet Owners Protect Their Assets and Save Money

/EIN News/ -- GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teletrac Navman , a global software-as-a-service provider that leverages location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets, has launched a new tracking device that is designed to monitor and track powered and non-powered assets such as trailers and containers. The Solar Tracker is an advanced GPS device that runs on solar power by day and long-lasting, durable batteries by night for around-the-clock coverage of a fleet business’ valuable assets.



The Solar Tracker functions as a key operational tool for the business, enabling fleet and asset managers to use the data accumulated by the device to manage a more accurate invoicing system, and to know what assets are available to be utilized for jobs, which can save businesses thousands of dollars annually.

“One of the biggest challenges that fleets face, whether it’s a shipping company, a specialty service company or a government agency, is protecting its vehicles and mobile assets,” said Andrew Rossington, chief product officer of Teletrac Navman. “The Solar Tracker offers a simple and sensible solution by alerting the back office in real time whenever the asset is on the move.”

Fully integrated with Teletrac Navman’s new AI-enabled platform, TN360 , as well as the DIRECTOR platform, the Solar Tracker allows fleet managers to view all of their trailers, and non-powered assets simultaneously on the same system. The device is easy to install and rugged, IP67 rated and suitable for inclement weather.

“We’re finding that GPS and other data technologies can provide functions that transcend the original intentions of simple mapping. With advanced processing, artificial intelligence and - in this case - solar power, the sky is clearly the limit for the future of fleet and telematics,” said Nick Jones, president of Teletrac Navman. “By using sustainable energy like solar, we take great pride in providing practical innovations that not only help clients make smarter decisions but also empower them to limit their carbon footprints.”

For more information on the solar-powered tracking device, please visit https://www.teletracnavman.com/product-resources/product-library/telematics-hardware/st101 .

About Teletrac Navman

Teletrac Navman is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider leveraging location-based technology and services for managing mobile assets. With specialized solutions that deliver greater visibility into real-time insights and analytics, Teletrac Navman helps companies make better business decisions that enhance productivity and profitability. Its fleet and asset management technology uncovers information that would otherwise go unseen, helping customers reduce risk and confidently move their business forward with certainty. It tracks and manages more than 500,000 vehicles and assets for more than 40,000 companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Garden Grove, CA, with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico. For more information visit www.teletracnavman.com .

