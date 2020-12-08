Thermador Introduces the Next Generation of Cooling Products, Bringing Complete Personalization to Exceptional Innovation

Thermador® delivers reimagined preservation possibilities by introducing the new Freedom® Refrigeration Collection, featuring a bold stainless steel interior.

With the option to choose between Masterpiece®, Professional or custom panels, the innovative new collection features integrated refrigerator, freezer and wine column configurations.

The entire updated collection is WIFI-enabled with the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™ and boasts notable features such as remote temperature settings and notifications via the Home Connect™ app.

Consumers can maintain their fixed layouts and cabinetry with thoughtfully engineered appliances built to fit into predetermined openings or design completely customized kitchen suites to meet their lifestyle needs. Furthermore, the entire collection is WIFI-enabled, boasting key features such as remote temperature settings and notifications through the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™.

“With a pulse on innovation and consumers’ evolving needs, Thermador continuously enhances the lifestyle within a home – both within the kitchen and beyond,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “Bolder than ever before, the all-new stainless steel refrigeration pushes the boundaries of design and incorporates leading technology to create a truly exceptional, personalized and smart experience.”

Thermador refrigeration and freezers have never been more energy conscious. With Cool Air Flow technology, a proprietary Thermador technology now upgraded with a quieter fan, cold air is evenly distributed throughout all parts of the unit. In addition to theater style lighting which emphasizes visibility, the collection features gentle, quiet gliding Soft-Close drawers and Open Door Assist, which allows for the flexibility to either push or pull to open.

Fresh Food Column

The new refrigeration columns are customizable for a variety of configurations and lifestyles, such as the daily chef who desires a setup designed to fit a wide range of uses – be it a farmer’s market enthusiast who stocks up on locally grown ingredients and needs to keep produce crisp all week long, or a preservationist who needs ample door shelving options for storing homemade jams, jellies and pickled vegetables. The Freedom® Refrigeration Collection’s award-winning innovations include customized storage solutions, accommodating gallon bins as well as uniquely designed delicate produce bins, available as an accessory, and a touch screen TFT display panel to control settings such as individual temperature, lighting and Open Door Assist.

Designed for personalization in the kitchen and throughout the entire home, the Freedom® Refrigeration Collection is also available in Under Counter configurations – perfect for keeping relaxation top of mind in an in-home yoga den, or for focusing on self-care in the personal retreat cloffice.

Freezer Column

From storing food right after returning from the market, to freezing winter soups for future use, SuperFreeze technology brings contents to the ideal preservation temperature and gets cooler, faster. Additional features include theater lighting for improved visibility, Soft-Close drawers and an in-door ice and water dispenser.

Now with full-width ice drawers, the new Freedom® freezer has the capacity to hold more eye-catching Thermador Diamond Ice, which features a unique shape that melts slower, keeping drinks colder for longer – and perfect for cocktails.

Ice and water are also now cleaner than ever, as the newly redesigned water filter removes an astonishing 99.9% of sediments. It is so advanced, that it has received certification by NSF, a leading regulatory agency.

Wine Refrigeration

An absolute must for wine connoisseurs, Thermador wine columns can hold up to 92 bottles or up to 99 bottles with a shelf addition. Offering up to three zones, the columns ensure wines are stored at the optimum temperature and humidity. Wenge wood diamond dowels cradle each bottle, and a presenter shelf puts favorite bottles on display. A uniquely designed feature, the ball bearings and rails are now completely out of sight.

The collection also includes under counter wine reserves, providing the perfect way to unwind with a glass of wine in the master suite. Featuring brighter LED lighting to provide visibility, Soft-Close door hinges and Door Open Alarm, under counter reserves offer dual-zone temperature management for keeping wine at the appropriate temperature, as well as UV resistant tempered glass that protects wine collections from dangerous ultraviolet rays that can cause premature aging to the bottles.

For more information about the new Freedom® Refrigeration Collection, please visit the Thermador website.

About Thermador

Since 1916, Thermador has introduced innovative breakthroughs – from the world’s first wall ovens and gas cooktops with the patented Star® Burner, to the Freedom® Induction Cooktop, the first full-surface induction appliance, as well as the Freedom® Collection, the first modular built-in fresh food, freezer and wine preservation columns. New Thermador products span two completely redesigned collections: Masterpiece® and Professional. These collections establish a true connection with consumers through the exclusive Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™. The Thermador Connected Experience provides access to personalized content, unique partnerships and customized product guidance. Thermador is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a fully owned subsidiary of BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe and one of the leading companies in the industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.thermador.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at: www.facebook.com/thermador, @Thermador and @ThermadorHome, respectively.

