Dr. Lorraine Gray Joins Pioneer Consulting as Director of Permitting, Bringing Deep Knowledge of Submarine Cable Licensing

Industry expert will enable the company to further expand its permitting capabilities in the trans-Atlantic and European regions

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces that Dr. Lorraine Gray has been hired as Director of Permitting. As a core team member, Gray will oversee permitting work for the trans-Atlantic and European regions.



With over 20 years of marine management work and a Ph.D. in fish ecotoxicology, Gray brings her diverse background and field experience to Pioneer Consulting. She has utilized her expertise on a range of pivotal projects, including pioneering marine spatial planning and in improving Scotland’s approach to the capture of fishermen’s knowledge in the marine planning regime. Through her work on the Shetland Islands, she played an influential role in marine planning reform, and the development of the Marine (Scotland) Act .

She has recently worked as Cable Specialist for the Scottish Government, where she reviewed marine licensing applications, including providing advice and issuing licenses for surveying and installation. Prior to joining Pioneer Consulting, Gray has been an EIA practitioner for the renewables and oil and gas industries, specialising in impacts to fishing and noise disturbance to marine mammals. She is widely regarded as a GIS expert, having applied this skill to teaching post-graduates, oil spill contingency mapping, zoning renewables and aquaculture for Scottish and English governments, and written guidance on zoning for the European Commission.

"During my first year with Pioneer Consulting as a contractor, I have led regulatory and proprietary permitting for surveys and installation of the CrossChannel Fibre project . I’ve really enjoyed working with a great team of colleagues, contractors, and survey professionals. I look forward to continuing to support the Pioneer Consulting team, who are a real asset to the company, with delivery of the highest quality solutions and expert services to enable the growth of this exciting market in the trans-Atlantic and European sectors.”

About Pioneer Consulting

Pioneer Consulting offers a comprehensive set of services for the submarine fiber optic telecommunications system industry. The company provides clients with valuable technical and commercial insight into the challenging issues facing this unique industry. Recognizing the diverse nature of the submarine telecommunications marketplace, Pioneer Consulting has built a team of industry-leading experts who are able to work across traditional boundaries and provide businesses with the strategic intelligence and operational skills needed to make long-term engineering and business decisions and deliver results. To learn more about the services Pioneer Consulting offers, please visit: https://www.pioneerconsulting.com/ .

