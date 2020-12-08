Kalera to Open a Vertical Farming Facility in Seattle, Bringing Fresh, Locally-Grown Greens to Every Corner of the US

The new facility is the sixth location to be announced by Kalera, marking their entry into the Pacific Northwest

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (Euronext Growth Oslo ticker KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest growing vertical farming companies in the United States, today announced it will begin construction on a new facility in the Seattle, Washington area, slated to open in 2021. With this news, Kalera expands its reach from coast to coast, giving grocers, restaurants, theme parks, airports and other businesses throughout the country reliable access to locally grown clean, safe, nutritious, price-stable, long-lasting greens. The new facility will generate approximately 60 jobs in the area. This announcement comes on the heels of recent announcements of completing over $150 million in fundraising this year and the addition of two new Board members, including Kim Lopdrup, the CEO of Red Lobster.



“With this latest expansion, Kalera will extend its reach into the Pacific Northwest, successfully completing our goal of providing hyper-local produce on a national level,” said Daniel Malechuk, Kalera CEO. “Thanks in part to our optimized design processes, we have been able to extend into new markets at an extremely quick rate. Soon, customers from Orlando to Seattle will have access to fresh, locally-grown Kalera greens, every day of the year, regardless of weather, wildfires, or other natural disasters.”

As of this announcement, Kalera is slated to have six commercial growing facilities open and operating across the US by the end of next year. Kalera currently operates two growing facilities in Orlando, and is constructing facilities in Atlanta , Houston and Denver which will also open in 2021.

Kalera utilizes cleanroom technology and processes to eliminate the use of chemicals and remove exposure to pathogens. Kalera's plants grow while consuming 95% less water compared to field farming.

"Kalera's incredibly efficient growing methods allow us to produce higher quality, fresher, and more nutritious greens with yields 300-400 times than that of traditional farming,” continued Malechuk. “Because of this, we’ve been able to maintain conventional pricing and partnerships with large national chains, making our produce affordable and accessible. With our expansion, we’ll only be making our high-quality produce more accessible as we spread across the country.”

About Kalera

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact.

