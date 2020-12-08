As interest in gaming and piano learning surges during the Pandemic, sales have soared for The Prodigy Factory Inc.’s artificial-intelligence-enabled gamified app, ‘Piano Prodigy’

/EIN News/ -- PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In August 2020, the NPD Group announced that in April 2020, the U.S. video game industry surpassed its historic record for the month after seeing sales spike 73 percent compared to the previous year.



This Pandemic-driven trend has also similarly created a significant uptick of 8% in sales of new instruments since March 2020 according to Music Trades Magazine.

Dr. Dana Dominiak, CTO, co-founder of The Prodigy Factory and creator of ‘Dragonball Z’ as well as ‘My Little Pony’ games, said, “Today, education is competing with video games and the internet for every student's attention. So, instead of fighting them, why not join them? That is the idea of Piano Prodigy, smart gaming software that teaches piano!”

Lee Peterson, CEO and co-founder of The Prodigy Factory, said, “Piano Prodigy combines gaming and interactive piano learning in a single product. Pandemic-driven lockdowns around the country have naturally generated brisk demand for Piano Prodigy ‘gamified’ piano learning software. Mr. Peterson continued, “Piano Prodigy’s ‘gamified’ learning approach makes piano learning fun! Children love it, and so do their parents.”

Get Piano Prodigy at:

Sonlight: https://www.sonlight.com/MU5D.html

Bookshark: https://www.bookshark.com/universal/piano-prodigy

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Piano-Prodigy-taught-through-Lessons/dp/B08NS3W92X/ref=sr_1_20?crid=WD32AOZR3PWC&dchild=1&keywords=piano+prodigy+program&qid=1606241798&sprefix=piano+prodigy+%2Caps%2C242&sr=8-20

About the Company:

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Dana Dominiak and Lee Peterson, The Prodigy Factory was created to provide 'Gamified', AI Enhanced Children’s Learning Products worldwide. We are specifically focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (‘STEAM’), which have proven to be practical subject areas that increase students’ abilities to obtain meaningful and profitable careers after graduation.