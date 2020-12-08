NovaSignal Appoints Former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona to Board of Advisors

As NovaSignal extends the reach and impact of its solutions worldwide, the company grows its access to deep public health expertise with the appointment of Richard Carmona, the 17th Surgeon General of the United States, to the Board of Advisors

NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that Dr. Richard Carmona is joining the Board of Advisors, effective Dec. 8, 2020.



Dr. Carmona served as the 17th Surgeon General of the United States. As Surgeon General, he focused on prevention, preparedness, health disparities, health literacy, and global health. He also issued many landmark Surgeon General communications during his tenure, including the definitive Surgeon General’s Report about the dangers of second-hand smoke.

“We are honored to have to Richard join the NovaSignal Board of Advisors. His career accomplishments – from decorated veteran to trauma surgeon to U.S. Surgeon General – demonstrate Richard’s dedication to societal health and wellbeing. As we extend the reach of our platform to positively impact the over million people in the U.S. disabled by stroke each year, we will benefit tremendously from Richard’s experience and guidance,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

Dr. Carmona trained in general and vascular surgery and completed a National Institutes of Health-sponsored fellowship in trauma, burns and critical care. He was recruited to start and direct Arizona’s first regional trauma care system and went on to become the chairman of the State of Arizona Southern Regional Emergency Medical System. Dr. Carmona is a distinguished professor of public health and professor of surgery at the University of Arizona. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Carmona currently serves as chief of health innovations of Canyon Ranch Inc.

Trained as a Special Forces medic and weapons specialist, Dr. Carmona became a combat-decorated Special Forces Vietnam veteran. He has served for over 34 years with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Tucson, including as deputy sheriff, detective, SWAT team leader and department surgeon. Dr. Carmona is one of the most highly decorated police officers in Arizona.

“Cerebral vascular diseases, including stroke, are devastating conditions that demand technological advancement for improved outcomes. NovaSignal’s mission to support physicians and nurses in their pursuit of saving lives aligns with my decades of healthcare service,” said Dr. Carmona. “I look forward to engaging with the NovaSignal executive team and contributing to their success.”

A strong supporter of community service, Dr. Carmona has served on community as well as public and private national boards and provided leadership to many diverse organizations. He earned a B.S. and M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, an M.P.H. with honors from the University of Arizona and was awarded the Gold Headed Cane as the top graduate at University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients). To learn more, visit www.novasignal.com .