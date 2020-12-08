NovaSignal Appoints Lynne Doughtie to the Board of Advisors

As NovaSignal extends the reach and impact of its solutions worldwide, the company is adding to its capabilities and expertise with the appointment of Lynne Doughtie, former Chairman and CEO of KPMG LLP, to the Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NovaSignal Corp., a medical technology and data company specializing in assessing cerebral blood flow, announced today that Lynne Doughtie is joining the Board of Advisors, effective Dec. 8, 2020. Doughtie most recently served as Chairman and CEO of KPMG LLP.



The first woman to be elected Chairman and CEO of KPMG LLC, Doughtie was responsible for one of the world’s leading professional services firms providing tax, audit and advisory services to many of the world’s most iconic companies. During her tenure as Chairman and CEO (2015-2020), KPMG experienced strong growth and made significant investments in its people and culture. Lynne held numerous national, regional, and global leadership roles throughout her more than 35 years with the firm, including serving as lead partner for several strategic clients across multiple industries.

“We are very fortunate to have such an accomplished leader join the NovaSignal Board of Advisors. Lynne has advised the world’s most successful enterprises on creating growth while navigating complex business dynamics. Her experience will be invaluable to NovaSignal as we accelerate our growth,” said Diane Bryant, Chairman and CEO of NovaSignal.

From 2011 to 2015, Doughtie led KPMG’s Advisory practice in the Americas and served as Vice Chair of KPMG’s U.S. Advisory business, establishing it as the firm’s fastest-growing business. In addition, she oversaw the expansion of KPMG’s capabilities in innovative services and solutions, including information security, strategy, digital/mobile, and transformation. Doughtie began her career at KPMG in 1985, in the Audit practice.

In recognition of her professional accomplishments, Doughtie has received numerous accolades including Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, Crain’s New York Business’ 50 Most Powerful Women in New York, Accounting Today’s Top 100 Most Influential People, the National Association of Corporate Directors’ 100 most influential people in the boardroom, and Glassdoor’s list of Top CEOs.



“I am excited to support NovaSignal and the strong team of technology leaders as they drive to end brain disease through cerebral blood flow analysis,” said Doughtie. “I look forward to advising Diane as she leads their business expansion across healthcare institutions worldwide. To work with NovaSignal in achieving industry leadership is a great honor.”

Doughtie also lends her time and expertise to civic and charitable organizations, serving as a board member for both NAF and LUNGevity. She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.

About NovaSignal

Founded in 2013, NovaSignal Corp. is a medical technology company whose mission is to save lives by unlocking the hidden power of blood flow data. The company’s FDA-cleared NovaGuide Intelligent Ultrasound combines non-invasive ultrasound, robotics, and artificial intelligence to assess real-time cerebral blood flow. Using cloud computing and data analytics, NovaSignal supports physicians in their clinical decision making of diseases identified through cerebral blood flow. This includes strokes, intra-cardiac shunts, and intra-pulmonary shunts (as recently demonstrated with COVID-19-positive patients). To learn more, visit www.novasignal.com .