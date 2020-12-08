Gotransverse Recognized as One of the Vendors Cited in the Gartner Market Guide for Subscription and Recurring Billing Management

Gotransverse billing platform shown to offer highly competitive, best-of-breed features for intelligent billing

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse (www.gotransverse.com), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that they have been included in the recently released Market Guide for Subscription Billing and Management from Gartner.



The latest Gartner Market Guide lists vendors offering subscription and recurring billing management (SRBM) solutions, including a breakdown of capabilities, industry coverage, and geographic markets served. “Application leaders should use this report to understand the key capabilities of these applications and identify potential software vendors,” the introduction to the Guide reads.

As the Gartner Market Guide reports, “Since March 2020, Gartner has seen a significant increase in the number of companies that want to establish or expand subscription-based offerings.” The guide also reports that implementing a SaaS SRBM solution offers businesses many benefits:

“Companies that implement modern, SaaS SRBM solutions report significant business benefits. These include:

Enable new subscription services.

Reduce or eliminate customer complaints due to billing errors.

Self-service bill payment portals lower the cost of collecting revenue.

AI dunning algorithms reduce revenue leakage.

Lower cost of ownership and increased agility compared to legacy ERP or on-premises solutions.”



“We are pleased to see that Gotransverse’s best-of-breed, order-to-cash billing platform delivers all the benefits outlined in the latest Gartner Market Guide,” said James Messer, CEO and Founder of Gotransverse. “Our goal has always been to provide our customers with a fully configurable and scalable billing solution that readily integrates with back-end accounting and financial systems. As the market for SRBM solutions continues to heat up, it’s gratifying to see that our intelligent billing platform continues to be extremely competitive in features and functions.”

Gotransverse is a SaaS solution designed to help businesses apply subscription and usage-based billing at scale. Gotransverse supports complex price configuration, quote, and billing, automating the order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse works with marketing-leading customers in telecommunications, financial services, entertainment, energy, retail, consumer electronics, technology, and other markets, including companies billing more than $100 million through the Gotransverse billing engine.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at internet scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

