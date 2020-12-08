Winterberry Group Adds Rob Morgan as Managing Consultant to Growing Team

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winterberry Group, a specialized management consultancy with deep experience in advertising, marketing, data, technology and commerce, today announced the appointment of Rob Morgan as managing consultant. He has more than 30 years of experience driving incremental growth for agencies and brands through strategic initiatives and innovative practices in the U.S., Asia and EMEA.



Morgan will support Winterberry Group’s growth strategy, digital transformation and mergers and acquisitions client engagements. In addition, he will play an integral role in supporting the identification and activation of new business opportunities and market intelligence.

Most recently, Morgan was SVP of The Marketing Store’s global customer insights & data analytics practice. During his career he has held C-level positions at RAPP, HAVAS, Harris Marketing Group and Carlson Marketing Worldwide, which is now Kognitiv Corporation.

Morgan got his start by building his own agency and later selling it to Omnicom DAS Group and merging into RAPP, where he led as COO. His passion is to lead agencies and clients in business with a clear focus on incremental growth. Morgan was also a key member of the C-Suite team, helping Carlson Marketing to find the best suitor. In addition to Global SVP duties, he successfully developed and led the rollout of a SaaS AI solution into 10 countries for the Renault Mitsubishi Nissan Alliance. He is a trusted advisor to leading brands globally, working across several industry verticals such as airline & hospitality, financial services, automotive, loyalty and consumer.

“The talents and experience Rob brings to our team significantly broaden our capabilities and value to our clients,” said Bruce Biegel, senior managing partner of Winterberry Group. “At this unprecedented time, there is an increasingly diverse landscape of opportunities available to our clients for value creation and the addition of Rob will be instrumental in our efforts to support that growth.”

As evidenced by the addition of Morgan, Winterberry Group’s team is growing. To learn more about open positions, visit: https://www.winterberrygroup.com/careers.

Winterberry Group is a specialized management consultancy with deep experience in advertising, marketing, data, technology and commerce. Winterberry Group’s proven methodologies address the needs of firms in its core industries, enabling brands, publishers, marketing service providers and technology developers to understand emerging opportunities, create actionable strategies and grow their value and global impact.

