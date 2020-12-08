Chiesi USA Appoints Jon Zwinski as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- Jon Zwinski succeeds Ken McBean as company advances global therapeutic efforts

CARY, N.C., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an international research-focused healthcare Group (Chiesi Group), has announced the appointment of Jon Zwinski as General Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Chiesi USA to advance the company’s global therapeutic efforts. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Mr. Zwinski will succeed President and CEO Ken McBean, who has held the position since September 2011 and is stepping down after executing a transition effort that began earlier this year.

As a Chiesi executive leader for more than eight years, Mr. Zwinski has served in multiple roles of increasing responsibility and most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales and Head of the Cardiovascular Business Unit. In his leadership roles, Mr. Zwinski has led the growth of the company’s sales functions and developed a high-performance sales team across multiple therapeutic categories.

“In my time at Chiesi under Ken McBean’s leadership, I have seen the company prioritize the well-being and prosperity of team members, while simultaneously exceeding our business objectives,” said Mr. Zwinski. “I am honored to follow in his footsteps and excited to further our mission of serving patients worldwide, nurturing our internal culture and supporting the local Triangle community.”

Mr. Zwinski’s appointment accompanies Chiesi’s growth as the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Group, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company. Chiesi Group develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases.

“First of all, I would like to thank my colleague and friend Ken McBean for his outstanding contribution in the past years at the helm of Chiesi USA, one of our Group's strategic branches outside Europe, and I wish Ken all the best for his new professional adventures. We have a long-standing working relationship both in the Group Executive Committee and in the creation and growth of the Chiesi USA affiliate,” commented Ugo Di Francesco, CEO of Chiesi Group. “My warmest welcome to this new role goes to Jon Zwinski, an esteemed colleague who, with determination, commitment and dedication, has built a brilliant professional career at Chiesi that has brought him this far. I wish Jon a successful future in this role.”

“Jon helped transform Chiesi into a key player in hospital and specialty therapeutics and has become a well-respected, trusted leader in the company,” said Ken McBean, outgoing President and CEO. “I am proud of what Chiesi has accomplished in the last nine years, thanks to the strong team we’ve built. I look forward to seeing the company continue its stable growth and celebrate significant milestones with Jon at the helm.”

Mr. Zwinski holds more than 25 years of sales experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including previous positions at Organon Pharmaceuticals, PDL BioPharma and EKR Therapeutics. He joined Chiesi USA with the merger of EKR into Cornerstone Therapeutics, Inc. in 2012 and has delivered successful commercial and financial results. He has a strong interest in charity work and fundraising and has previously served on the Corporate Board of Directors for the Indiana Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation®, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-oriented group with 85 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical sector and operates in 29 countries. The Group researches, develops and markets innovative drugs for respiratory treatment, Special Care medicine and rare diseases. The Group’s Research and Development Centre is based in Parma, Italy, and forms part of four other important R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK and Sweden to promote its own pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. The Group employs over 6,000 people. Chiesi is a Certified B Corporation. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com.

