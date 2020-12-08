Teranet Named Top GTA Employer for a 5th Year Running!

MediaCorp Canada Inc. recognizes Teranet for valuing our people.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaCorp Canada Inc. announced last week that Teranet Inc. has been named one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2021 making it the fifth consecutive year in which Teranet has received this award. The annual competition recognizes the best companies in the Greater Toronto Area by evaluating work environments across several categories including training and skills development, community involvement, performance management, employee communications, health, financial, family benefits as well as vacation and compensation.



“We are very proud to be named one of the Greater Toronto Area’s Top Employers for a fifth year running,” said Sudha Dwivedi, Chief Human Resources Officer, Teranet Inc. “Especially in a year with so many challenges. Our organization, led by our CEO Elgin Farewell, has shown that we are resilient and resourceful and above all, value our people.”

Teranet’s Top Employer award is based on a number of factors including, amongst others:

Providing ongoing support and resources to employees due to the impacts of Covid-19, including Employee Assistance Programs, a home office stipend and prioritizing job security, specifically not laying off one person due to the impacts of the pandemic.

Teranet’s support of employees who are new parents with maternity leave top-up salary payments for up to 17 weeks, with equal opportunities for maternity, parental or adoptive leave.

Investments in long-term employee education with virtual learning and tuition subsidies for courses directly and indirectly related to an employee’s role.

The implementation of a women in leadership program to build equal growth opportunities supported by experiential anti-bias learning initiatives.

“Anyone can lead in the good times,” Sudha says, “But I believe that it’s a crisis that really reveals the true character and strength of leadership and an organization’s culture. A lot of organizations say their centre is the customer, which it is. We are certainly customer-focused. However, our equation is, take care of your employees and they’ll take care of the customers.”

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada’s leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. We also market insightful property and data solutions, as well as practice management automation to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Registration System for the Province of Ontario, Teranet Manitoba—service provider to the Manitoba government, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include Catalyst™; a commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security and process improvements. We are proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto’s Top 100 Employers for five years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021). www.teranet.ca

