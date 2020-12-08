Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,379 in the last 365 days.

Greenliant Displays Broad Portfolio of Industrial Grade SSDs and Memory Cards at ICCAD 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif. and CHONGQING, China, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenliant’s high reliability solid state storage products will be on display at ICCAD 2020 in Chongqing, December 10-11, in the Zhongguancun IC Park booth 141-142 & 153-154. With a focus on high endurance, long data retention and extended lifecycle support, Greenliant’s ArmourDrive™, NANDrive™ and Industrial Enterprise portfolios address demanding customer applications.

Ideal for IIoT, networking, broadcasting and security systems, Greenliant’s ArmourDrive solid state drives (SSDs) and memory cards are available in a wide range of form factors, NAND configurations and program/erase (P/E) cycles, from 3K to industry-leading 250K+ (enabled by EnduroSLC™ Technology).

For embedded designs that require secure data storage, such as aerospace, factory automation, gaming and transportation, Greenliant’s portfolio of NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) SSDs are resistant to vibration and operate at industrial temperatures (-40°C to +85°C).

With built-in power loss protection, hardware based AES 256-bit encryption and on-chip adaptive RAID, Greenliant’s Industrial Enterprise SSDs protect customer data in write-intensive applications, such as datacenters, online transaction processing, high performance computing, and energy and power.

About Greenliant
By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded systems and enterprise datacenters. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

Greenliant, the Greenliant logo, EnduroSLC, ArmourDrive and NANDrive are trademarks of Greenliant. All other trademarks are recognized as being held by their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c789baa6-f8a4-45ad-b936-ec97b438d0b7


Media Contact:
Tara Yingst
Greenliant
408-200-8062
media@greenliant.com

Primary Logo

Greenliant Displays Industrial Grade SSDs and Memory Cards at ICCAD 2020

At ICCAD in Chongqing, December 10-11, Greenliant’s high reliability ArmourDrive™, NANDrive™ and Industrial Enterprise solid state storage products will be showcased at booth 141-142 & 153-154. With a focus on high endurance, long data retention and extended lifecycle support, Greenliant’s broad SSD and memory card portfolios address demanding customer systems.

You just read:

Greenliant Displays Broad Portfolio of Industrial Grade SSDs and Memory Cards at ICCAD 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.