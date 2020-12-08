'Tis the Season: Advyzon Gives Investment Advisors the Gift of Time

The RIA-focused software company is rolling out new digital tools, including a prospect portal and mobile app, that promise to save investment advisors time and help them grow their practices

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advyzon , provider of a comprehensive tech platform for registered investment advisors (RIA), has added a prospect portal and mobile app to its digital tool chest. The new tools, which are free to Advyzon users and available now, come at an opportune time for RIAs, many of whom recently switched to a 100% virtual business model due to COVID-19 lockdowns and related restrictions.



Founded in 2012, Advyzon is highly regarded for its experience in implementing, servicing and developing technology for financial advisors. The company’s software platform, which is used by hundreds of RIAs in North America, includes cloud-based reporting, billing, CRM and document management capabilities.

Last year, Advyzon began developing a prospect portal that would make it faster and easier for RIAs to connect with and onboard new clients. The idea was to allow prospective clients to self-administer when it comes to sharing personal info and documents with potential advisors, thus freeing advisors to focus on helping clients achieve their investment goals.

California-based Anacapa Financial was among the first RIAs to test Advyzon’s new prospect portal. The firm’s advisors simply text prospects a link, which they can use to share info and upload documents. When it’s time to open an account, an Anacapa advisor can do so quickly without additional data entry. The portal also offers a secure environment to talk with prospects and send them reports and messages.

“Advyzon’s new prospect portal is helping us bring new clients into the mix faster than ever,” said Jack Green, CEO of Anacapa Financial. “We literally have 10-15 meetings set up in the next few weeks because the process of getting prospects into our sales funnel and digitally opening accounts is so much easier due to the portal. Having these tools in place lends credibility to potential clients and allows us to deliver more value at a lower cost.”

“A client portal has always been a key part of our offering, but the prospect portal really curates the experience for someone an advisor isn’t yet working with, but wants to impress,” said John Mackowiak, Chief Business Development Officer at Advyzon. “As many RIAs have recently moved to an exclusively virtual business model due to the pandemic, we think the timing of the launch of our new digital tools is just right.”

Advyzon’s mobile app is available in Android and iOS. For more info visit www.advyzon.com.

About Advyzon

Founded in 2012, Advyzon is led by a dedicated and committed team of entrepreneurs with decades of experience implementing, servicing and developing financial technology for financial advisors. The Advyzon platform is cloud-based and includes customizable performance reporting, billing, CRM, configurable client web portals, document storage and business intelligence. By providing all the key capabilities a firm needs to grow their business profitably, Advyzon helps advisors streamline their operations so they can focus on growing their practice. Visit www.advyzon.com to learn more.