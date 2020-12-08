Philips new DreamWear Silicone Pillows designed using 3D facial scan data to fit diverse populations

/EIN News/ -- December 8, 2020



Data from Philips Mask Selector enables ergonomic cushion design for superior fit, seal and comfort, promoting adherence while helping to reduce refits and waste

Silicone Pillows make DreamWear the only modular hose-on-top CPAP mask system with three interchangeable cushions, each sized to fit various facial structures

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today introduced DreamWear Silicone Pillows to the innovative DreamWear system of masks in North America. The all-silicone pillow cushion was designed using data from thousands of 3D facial scans to anatomically conform to fit and seal various nostril shapes and sizes across populations.

Aiming to address mask refit and therapy adherence challenges for both patients and providers, DreamWear Silicone Pillows is the latest addition to Philips’ modular DreamWear platform designed to simplify set-up by offering multiple cushion options on one mask frame. This modularity allows for easy and efficient exchange of cushions during tirtrations with minmal disruptions during the setup process. The unique, data-driven design of DreamWear Silicone Pillows is now available for sizing via Philips Mask Selector , a pairing that helps to reduce costs associated with fitting time and mask waste.

“In order to help patients adhere to their sleep apnea therapies, it is critical that we continue to innovate and create solutions to effectively address patient compliance challenges,” said Pamela Hall, Sleep Category Leader at Philips. “Through a combination of addressing customer feedback and data-driven design, we continue to grow our Dream Family with more options that offer an unmatched holistic experience when it comes to CPAP mask comfort, fit, convenience and efficiency. These can be paired with solutions like Mask Selector to help clinicians and our medical equipment partners to fit patients effectively, keep patients comfortable, optimize performance, and promote therapy outcomes.”

The new pillows cushion combines data from Philips’ advanced 3D facial scan technology with a unique, all-silicone design to help reduce pressure points inside the nostril. This innovative approach offers both comfort and an effective fit and seal, an ideal combination for therapy acceptance and adherence, particularly when paired with DreamWear’s convenient modular interchangeability. Philips’ new silicone pillows mask is the lightest tube-on-top pillows mask available today [1].

The DreamWear Silicone Pillows joins the Philips Dream Family – a portfolio of solutions designed to help improve long-term patient outcomes by providing comfortable and effective sleep apnea therapy. Now available in North America, the new cushion solution will expand to additional markets in 2021. For more information please visit: Philips.com/DreamWear .

[1] Data from Philips conducted comparable assembly weight test for DreamWear Gel Pillows, DreamWear Silicone Pillows and ResMed Airfit P30i masks

