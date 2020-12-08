5 Major Aquaculture Market Expected to Reach Highest CAGR by 2025 | COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Top Players
The factors that drive the 5 major aquaculture market growth of the include widespread reduction of import tariffs.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5 Major Aquaculture Market generated $62.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $87.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, business performance, top investment pocket, and industrial roadmap.
Rise in fish production to meet food supply, technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and rise in protein demand from livestock and fisheries across the globe drive the growth of the 5 major aquaculture market. However, rise in temperature and water pollution hinder the market growth. On the other hand, evolution in inland fishing and use of sustainable technology in aquaculture create new opportunities in the coming years.
Download Sample Copy Of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6065
Covid-19 scenario:
• The aquaculture products are majorly depending on the international trade. Therefore, the restrictions on the trade during global lockdown reduce its demand. Moreover, it causes disruptions in supply.
• The sea food processing sector hasalso been impacted negatively due to the decrease in the demand for seafood across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The tilapia segment is projected to portray the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.6%. This is due to increased consumption in the U.S. and African. Moreover, it is low in saturated fat, calories, carbohydrates, and sodium content making it a good protein source, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the salmon segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly one-fourth of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increase in demand from the hospitality, QSR food and nutrition sector, and favorable environment for rearing fish due to improved techniques and technology in the catchment area. Moreover, presence of supportive norms and regulation coupled with smooth trade relations across several countries supplemented the market growth.
The market across China held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the global 5 major aquaculture market, owing to increased import of yellowtail in China and increasing popularity of sushi in the region. Moreover, the region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the market across several other regions such as the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Japan.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6065
Top Key Players: Cermaq Group AS (Mitsubishi Corporation), Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Leroy Sea Food Group, Marine Harvest ASA, P/F Bakkafrost, Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Stolt Sea Farm, Tassal Group Limited, and Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.
Other major players captured in the value chain are Blue Ridge Aquaculture, Eastern Fish Co., Huon Aquaculture Group Pty Ltd., ASMAK - International Fish Farming Holding Company, RoyMarine Harvest ASA, Nireus Aquaculture S.A., Promarisco, and Stehr Group Pty Ltd.
Similar Reports:
Fish Powder Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025
Crayfish Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2026
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn