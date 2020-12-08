813Buyer.com Purchases Homes that ‘Need a ‘lil TLC’ in Tampa

The company aims to help redevelop neighborhoods into thriving residential areas.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- 813Buyer.com is pleased to announce it is making a difference in run-down neighborhoods across Tampa by purchasing homes that ‘need a ‘lil TLC.’813Buyer.com is a renowned real estate investment firm that specializes in buying distressed single-family homes. Once purchased, the company redesigns these unsightly homes, turning them into comfortable residences which are then put back onto the market.“My favorite part of this business is turning around blighted neighborhoods, while helping homeowners who may need to sell a property fast,” says Director of Operations, Alan Bailey. “Ultimately, our services are a win-win for everyone, including the existing homeowner, new homeowner, and surrounding neighbors.”813Buyer.com’s services are ideal for a wide variety of clients. Whether a seller inherited a home, has troublesome tenants, the home is in disrepair, foreclosure issues have arisen, the home has sinkhole problems, there are squatters, foundational damage, or worse, Mr. Bailey says his company will purchase any distressed properties for cash.With 813Buyer.com, most sellers get an all-cash offer in less than 24 hours, once an estimator comes out to evaluate the home. The best part of the process for the seller, however, is that they do not have to do any cleaning, upgrades, pay expensive realtor fees, or closing costs.“At 813Buyer.com, it is our mission to close any property in less than thirty days, or on the seller’s schedule for added convenience,” states Mr. Bailey. “While trying to sell a dilapidated home can be a stressful process, with our professional and convenient property-buying services, it doesn’t have to be.”If readers have a distressed property in Tampa and would like a free no-obligation cash offer, please contact the trusted pros at 813Buyer.com.About the Company813Buyer.com is a trusted real estate investment firm in Tampa, Florida, that seeks to purchase, and flip, ramshackle and unsightly homes and properties. The company believes in full transparency, a value that has gained them numerous clients throughout their years in operation.Contact Information