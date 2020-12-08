Dietary Supplements Market Size & Trends Will Grow to USD 306.8 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [180+ Pages] research report, the global Dietary Supplements Market was estimated at USD 167.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 306.8 Billion by 2026. The global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2019 to 2026. Top players are Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Abbott Nutrition, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Dietary Supplements Market By Type (Vitamins, Amino Acid, Botanicals, Minerals, Enzymes, and Others), by Form (Powder, Capsules, Tablets, and Others) and By Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Supplements, and Medicinal Supplements): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

The global Dietary Supplements Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2026.

The rates of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe are expected to impact the demand for dietary supplements globally. Dietary supplements help improve the immune system and achieve good health and well-. Dietary supplements can also replace prescription medications, as well as help reduce severe wear and tear particularly for the elderly. Thus the lucrative growth is projected to occur during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers: Dietary Supplements Market

The global demand for the dietary supplements market is powered mainly by rising health and fitness concerns. Rising demand worldwide for healthy medicinal products is also likely to drive growth in the dietary supplements industry . In addition, increasing demand for sport industry supplements is likely to have a positive impact over the projected timespan on the profit margin level of the market. Stringent rules and regulations, however, can hinder business development. Nevertheless, it is predicted that emerging markets, combined with rising per capita spending on healthcare in developed countries, will create avenues in the coming years.

Various types of dietary supplements’ form include powder, capsules, tablets, and others. In 2019, the tablets segment led the global dietary supplements market among those types. It accounted for over 40 percent of all-in 2019. In addition, the tablets segment is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. This rise is primarily due to rising market demand for tablets, along with the easy availability of convenient dosage patterns. The category Capsules is the second-largest market type in 2019 and is also expected to show potential growth over the forecast period.

Top Market Players:

Bio-Botanica Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Abbott Nutrition

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Pharmavite LLC

Axellus AS.

Omega Protein

NBTY Inc

Bayer AG

Amway

BASF SE

Blackmores Ltd.

Herbalife Ltd.

The global dietary supplements market is divided into sports foods, medicinal supplements, and additional supplements, depending on use. In 2019, the largest portion of the global dietary supplement market was an additional supplement. This rise is due to the tremendous demand for additional drugs to treat and prevent various diseases. In 2019, new drugs accounted for over 40 percent of market share. In addition, it is also expected in the near future to show tremendous growth in the margin of the market. Due to the rising sports industry worldwide, sports nutrition is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market in the next few years.

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Vitamins

Amino Acid

Botanicals

Minerals

Enzymes

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Form Segmentation Analysis

Capsules

Powder

Tablets

Others

Global Dietary Supplements Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Sport Nutrition

Additional Supplements

Medicinal Supplements

Key Insights from Primary Research

The market was valued at USD 167.8 billion, in 2019 and is expected to be valued over USD 306.8 billion.

According to the primary CXO’s of the global dietary supplements market, the market is estimated to witness a substantial growth of nearly 9.0% over the forecast period.

On the basis of the product segment, vitamins dominated the global dietary supplements market size in 2019. In terms of revenue, it accounted for more than a 30% share of the total market in 2019.

in 2019. In terms of revenue, it accounted for more than a 30% share of the total market in 2019. Tablets were the most attractive form of the market in 2019. It accounted for more than 38% share of the total market in 2019.

Application-wise, the additional supplements segment was the largest of the global dietary supplements market in 2019. It was accounted for more than 40% of the total market share in 2019.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region headed the market with a share of above 32%, in 2019.

Browse the full “Dietary Supplements Market By Type (Vitamins, Amino Acid, Botanicals, Minerals, Enzymes, and Others), By Form (Powder, Capsules, Tablets, and Others) and By Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Supplements, and Medicinal Supplements): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/dietary-supplements-market-by-type-vitamins-amino-acid-1155

In 2019 the Asia Pacific led the global market of the dietary supplements industry. In 2019, it represented more than 35 percent of total consumption. Together, China and India contributed as the region's main consumers and dietary supplement manufacturers. Ongoing innovation and innovations combined with new product releases are expected to have a positive impact on the business margin in the years ahead. Particularly in India, the growing e-commerce revolution is expected to affect entirely the country's online trading. This, in effect, would likely aid in the near future in the rising demand for dietary supplements. North America and Europe followed in 2019 Asia pacific. North America and Europe are expected to develop profitably in the coming years.

Research Methodology: Dietary Supplements Market

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the dietary supplements industry. The dietary supplements market share report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the dietary supplements sector. Key strategic developments in the dietary supplements market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the dietary supplements market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

