Lottery.com Announces its App is Now Available on the Google Play Store

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com announced that its flagship app is now available on the Google Play Store as a free download. This extends its services to the Android platform and provides Android users in select locations the ability to request the purchase of lottery tickets for their respective state lottery games, along with providing users all over the world lottery results for over 600 games in 38 countries in real-time.



The Google Play Store has an estimated 250 million daily downloads and significantly broadens Lottery.com’s reach, in addition to its iOS app, mobile web-app ( play.lottery.com ), partner APIs, data distribution, and affiliate network. Lottery.com is also the world’s largest provider of lottery data to over 400 digital publishers, including hundreds of digital newspapers, television and news sites, and major digital publishers such as Google, Verizon/Yahoo, Amazon’s Alexa devices and more.

“We believe the future of the lottery is being able to play it wherever you may be, directly on your mobile device,” said Tony DiMatteo, co-founder and CEO of Lottery.com. “Launching our flagship app in the Google Play Store is an important step forward as it significantly expands our potential user base to the many millions of people that utilize Android devices in the U.S. and around the world. We look forward to introducing our leading online platform to a vast and untapped market as we continue to expand our presence and execute our vision of becoming a global lottery marketplace suited for the digital age.”

On November 19, 2020, Lottery.com announced a binding letter of intent to combine with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW), which would make Lottery.com a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. Lottery.com is also gamifying charitable giving to fundamentally change how nonprofits engage with their donors and raise funds. Through their WinTogether.org platform, they offer charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once in a lifetime experiences and large cash prizes.

