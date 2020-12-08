XPhyto to Webcast Live at Life Sciences Investor Forum December 17th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPhyto Therapeutics Inc (OTCQB:XPHYF – CSE:XPHY), a next-generation bioscience accelerator based in Vancouver with operations in Germany, today announced that Hugh Rogers, CEO and Director, will present live at the LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on December 17th.



DATE: Thursday, December 17th

TIME: 1:00 – 1:30 pm ET (10:00-10:30 am PT)

LINK: https://bit.ly/3mPSVkO

About XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. is a bioscience accelerator focused on next-generation drug delivery, diagnostic, and new active pharmaceutical ingredient investment opportunities, including: precision transdermal and oral dissolvable drug formulations; rapid, low-cost infectious disease and oral health screening tests; and standardization of emerging active pharmaceutical ingredients for neurological applications, including psychedelic compounds and cannabinoids. The Company has research and development operations in North America and Europe and is currently focused on regulatory approval and commercialization of medical products for European markets.

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

