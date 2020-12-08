Sports Venues of Florida (OTC: BTHR) Subsidiary Shadow Gaming Announces Minion Masters XBOX SHOWDOWN Tournament Results

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc., announces its past weekend Minion Masters Xbox event results.



GGtoor and our friends at TEAM MANA FRENZY produced XBOX SHOWDOWN #13 this weekend, an Invitational event for the best players in the Minion Masters XBOX community. The event format was double-elimination Best-of-3 brackets, with a cut to Top 3 for Best of 5 action!

The top seeds were Tyylsker(1), Shadow4306(2), and MatrinnAntraxxx(3). It quickly became clear that the entire field came ready to play. In a shocking turn of events, the number one seed lost the first AND second round matches, and Tyylsker was quickly eliminated! The carnage continued with the number 2 seed, Shadow4306, losing his second and third round matches, joining Tyylsker on the sidelines. MatrinnAntraxxx was the only one to survive the gauntlet and make it to the top 3 cut – before having to drop because he could not continue to compete, forfeiting his chance at the Grand Finals!

The Grand Finals featured 2 players with impressive performances. Dooly438, a regular competitor in the XBOX SHOWDOWN series, had not dropped a single match the entire day, versus Proximal Paladin, who was responsible for handing the second loss to both of the top 2 seeds (Tyylsker and Shadow4306) earlier in the tournament. Dooly buckled down and proved he was not to be stopped in the Best of 5 series, defeating his foe 3-1, to take home the top prize without losing a single match the entire day!

The XBOX invitational event proved that any player who practices and performs can find success and make it all the way to the trophy, which should inspire the Minion Masters community to get excited about GGtoor's first Premium event, open to EVERYONE on the PC platform for Minion Masters; the MEGA-SBI #1, scheduled to be held the weekend of December 19th, which will feature a $2,000 Prize Pool – we hope you join us! We are Pleased to announce to everyone our plans for the Chill TCG Cup#2, coming on December 26th 2020, with a $3,000 prize pool at stake – promoting to take the competition to the next level this Holiday Season!

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “This was our first Xbox event; thanks to TEAM MANA FRENZY for all their help putting this event together. We’re looking forward to more events like this one.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

