Way2Grow (W2G) Biopharma Company Receives Health Canada Standard Cultivation License, Processing License and Medical Sales License

OSOYOOS, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – Way2Grow Nurseries ("Way2Grow" or "W2G"), a privately owned biopharma company, is pleased to announce that it has received Health Canada's approval for the standard cultivation, standard processing and sale for medical purposes under the Cannabis Regulations. The licenses are effective as of Nov. 20, 2020.



Licensing

The terms of the licenses include approval of a single-story production facility designed to support micropropagation tissue culture, organic cultivation, processing and medical sales requirements. Phase II plans include the expansion of the research laboratory, expansion of controlled cultivation rooms and the addition of a medical dispensary.

The W2G cultivation relies on a small, closed room approach to grow consistent organic medical cannabis. Each W2G cultivar starts with a consistent phyto-pharmaceutical feedstock growth plan through the use of tissue culture and molecular biology. Each cultivation room then operates specific to the cultivar’s growth plan and cultivar optimal conditions to create consistent medical quality.

Way2Grow has developed a new and strategic organic approach to the cannabis industry by combining its expertise in organic cultivation technology, an experienced genetic advancement team, innovative pharmaceutical research plans and IP development, coupled with the highest level of security and design using the W2G Design Standard. Way2Grow believes this unique combination will lead to the highest quality, safest, organic medical cannabis products and pharmaceuticals.

The licenses are valid for a three-year period until Nov. 20, 2023, and are subject to customary terms and conditions.

About Way2Grow Nurseries (W2G).

Way2Grow is a privately owned company in the cannabis industry. W2G began with an organic vision to help patients gain better access to high quality, consistent, organic botanical and pharmaceutical products. To achieve this vision, W2G developed a consistent phyto-pharmaceutical feedstock growth plan through the use of tissue culture and molecular biology. These methods allow for the standardization of the procedures used to ensure quality and consistency of W2G botanicals and future pharmaceuticals.

W2G’s extensive research and IP approach is focused on the development of several new plant-based cultivation techniques, hybrid cultivar development, genetic profiling and tissue culture. By developing a molecular breeding and genetics program, we can identify new bioactive compounds to determine interactions with specific genes responsible for chronic diseases. Way2Grow (W2G) is located in Osoyoos, British Columbia, and is regulated under the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to future events or future performance of Way2Grow. Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, outlook, expectations or intentions regarding the future including words or phrases such as “anticipate”, “become”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “might”, “should”, “could”, “can”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “plan”, “is designed to”, “project”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggest future outcomes or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning W2G’s expansion plans and development. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and may materially differ from actual results. Further, such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results and financial condition. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

