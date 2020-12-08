Qlik Expands Relationship with AWS with Debut of Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS in AWS Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- AWS Advanced Technology Partner Seeing Growing Market Demand to Combine Qlik’s Data Integration and SaaS-based Analytics with AWS to Increase Data’s Use and Value



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ® announced today that it has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with the recent debut of Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS in AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now seamlessly and easily purchase Qlik’s modern data analytics platform , with Qlik’s unique associative engine and sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI), to enable enterprise-wide analytics in the cloud leveraging AWS.

The launch is the latest milestone in Qlik’s relationship with AWS. Over the past two quarters, Qlik has been recognized as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, along with achieving the Amazon Redshift Ready designation for its data analytics platform and the Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) Service Ready designation for its data integration and data analytics platforms.

“We are delighted to welcome Qlik to AWS Marketplace,” said Garth Fort, Director of Product Management, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “By accessing Qlik’s solutions in AWS Marketplace, customers can accelerate the migration of data and strategic workloads at scale on AWS.”

Qlik’s expanded relationship with AWS now includes a wide variety of certifications and designations across its entire end-to-end data and analytics platform, including:

AWS Advanced Technology Partner designation, which recognizes Qlik’s value proposition, alignment and commitment to delivering both data integration and analytics solutions to customers on AWS

AWS Data and Analytics Competency designation, which ties to Qlik’s strengths in collecting, storing, governing and analyzing data at scale

Amazon Redshift Ready designation, which validates the ability of Qlik’s entire platform to integrate with Amazon Redshift, helping customers load and transform analytics-ready data on AWS, along with architecting and implementing analytics platforms on AWS

AWS Migration Competency designation, which is crucial for customers looking to accelerate and simplify data and workload migrations from their legacy infrastructure to AWS

By making its solutions available in AWS Marketplace, Qlik creates a clear path for customers to adopt Qlik alongside AWS as part of their core, strategic data and analytics needs.

“Leveraging Qlik and AWS gives us the ability to bring insights to life using curated data sets displayed in publicly available tools,” said Sue Cook, VP Operations & Planning of ClimateWorks Foundation. “The flexibility of AWS, when combined with Qlik Sense’s ability to blend data sources in the cloud, also helps us seamlessly scale and grow the use of data across our organization. And, with Qlik’s partner, IPC Global, monitoring and maintaining our AWS instances, we are freeing up valuable IT resources for value-add projects.”

“Being available in AWS Marketplace, along our AWS Advanced Technology Partner status and certifications, gives customers confidence that deploying Qlik alongside AWS can help drive more value from all their data in the cloud,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP of Technology Alliances at Qlik. “Whether it’s deploying SaaS BI in the cloud, migrating analytic workloads or building real-time data integration with AWS as part of data warehouse and data lake initiatives, our unique data integration and analytics platforms can deliver for customers leveraging AWS.”

To learn more about Qlik’s data analytics and data integration solutions with AWS, visit Qlik’s sponsor page at AWS re:Invent, Qlik’s Jam Lounge during the event or https://www.qlik.com/us/products/technology/amazon-web-services.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

© 2020 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described herein remain at the sole discretion of Qlik and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.