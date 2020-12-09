President Trump’s “It is what it is” Statement Stimulates Anti-COVID Film Producer

Film Poster

Trump's words to journalist Jonathan Swan provided film maker perfect title for anti-COVID production, IT IS WHAT IT IS.

As we shot this public-service film, we struggled with the perfect title—something immediately recognizable. When Trump said the COVID situation "is what it is,’ I knew we had it.” — Michael Sedge, Producer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When President Donald Trump told journalist Jonathan Swan that the COVID-19 epidemic “is what it is,” he unknowingly provided the perfect title of the recently released short, anti-COVID film “As we were shooting this public-service short film,” said producer Michael Sedge, “we struggled with the perfect title—something that the world would recognize immediately. When Trump, last August, said that the COVID situation ‘is what it is,’ I knew that was it.” It is What It Is , an eight-minute anti-COVID film starring Italian-American actors Luca Cerbone and Sofia Maggi, portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend.According to Sedge they wanted to make a film targeting the 16-35 age group—those young people going to bars, parties, and large gatherings that spread the virus. Now, he adds, “The Sedge Group is reaching out to online and broadcast media around the world to join our fight against COVID-19, get the word out, and transmit the film to target audiences.The film is being distributed free-of-charge to those wishing to participate in the campaign. Sedge says that, “Our goal is not money, but strategic messaging to young people. This is a matter of life-and-death. Please do your part.”It Is What It Is can be screened at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s For free licensing for online and television use, as well as HD content and other information, contact Michael Sedge at msedge@thesedgegroup.com.

