Pulmonx Welcomes Two New Members to Its Board of Directors, Adding Expertise in Consumer Marketing and Medical Device Company Growth

Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns Joined the Pulmonx Board in October in Connection with the Company’s Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG), a pioneer in providing minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe lung disease, welcomes Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou and Thomas W. Burns to its Board of Directors. Both Directors joined the Pulmonx Board in October 2020 in connection with Pulmonx’s initial public offering. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou brings a wealth of expertise in global consumer marketing, as well as broad corporate management experience through various senior leadership roles at multinational companies, including Estée Lauder and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. Burns brings extensive leadership and management experience in the medical technology industry and is currently the President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Glaukos Corporation.



Georgia Garinois-Melenikiotou previously led Estée Lauder's global corporate marketing function as Executive Vice President of Corporate Marketing where she was a member of Estee Lauder’s Executive Leadership team. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou led the company’s consumer insights, analytics, digital marketing, media, global customer care, local relevancy, and brand equity development centers of excellence across the world and across the portfolio of ELC’s 29+ brands and was instrumental in operationalizing the company’s digital-first strategy and plan. Previously, she served in various senior leadership roles with increasing responsibility over a 26-year period at Johnson & Johnson where, as a Global President, she helped establish the company’s beauty business. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou is also a member of the boards of directors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) and Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall, S.A. (BMAD: ALM). She is also a member of the board of MIT Sloan. Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou earned an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the National Technical Institute of Athens in Greece.

“I am truly excited to join the Pulmonx Board and to be part of this team that is bringing life-changing medical solutions to patients with COPD/emphysema,” said Ms. Garinois-Melenikiotou. “I look forward to helping Pulmonx expand its global reach to help more patients around the world in 2021 and beyond.”

Thomas W. Burns is the President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Glaukos Corporation, a medical technology and pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Mr. Burns was also a founder and member of the board of directors of DOSE Medical Corporation where he served as chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Mr. Burns has a proven record of building successful medical device and pharmaceutical businesses and creating successful new markets in ophthalmology. Mr. Burns has more than 25 years of direct medical device and pharmaceutical management experience, including over 20 years of general management experience across a broad range of ophthalmic medical devices and pharmaceuticals, drug delivery technologies, surgical products and over-the-counter products including senior positions at Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chiron Vision Corporation, and Bausch & Lomb. Mr. Burns received a B.A. from Yale University.

“It is an exciting time to be joining the Pulmonx team. I look forward to helping the company grow and strengthen its leadership position in the pulmonary space while continuing to deliver innovative treatments to patients with severe lung disease,” said Mr. Burns.

“We are thrilled to have Georgia and Tom join the Pulmonx Board of Directors and have already benefited from their expertise over the last few months as we’ve transitioned from a private to public company,” stated Glen French, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Their combined business management and consumer marketing experience will be extremely valuable as we work to rapidly grow our company to help more patients with chronic lung disease breathe easier.”

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

Pulmonx, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of Sections 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “look forward,” confident,” “promises,” “predicts,” “believe,” “potential,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward‐looking statements and include, without limitation, statements about Pulmonx’s ability to treat a greater number of patients and deliver significant benefits to patients. Forward‐looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. These forward‐looking statements are based on Pulmonx’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation those related to the global expansion of the Company’s business and the speed and extent of the Company’s future growth. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Pulmonx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020 filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Pulmonx does not undertake any obligation to update forward‐looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward‐looking statements contained herein.

