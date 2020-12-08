Occidental Management Announces New Name for Former Sprint World Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- Overland Park, KS, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The approaching new year brings a new name and fresh look to the former Sprint World Headquarters as the new owner, commercial real estate firm Occidental Management, announces big changes for the property.

People are familiar with the former Sprint yellow and T-Mobile trademark magenta. Now comes a transition to bold blue as Occidental Management officially announces Aspiria as the formal name effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“Aspiria reflects an innovative and transformative destination – one we are eager to watch take shape. The project is of a grand scale on the global stage, and we needed a name and brand that was representative of an environment with limitless options,” said Gary Oborny, CEO and chairman of Occidental Management.

As part of a preliminary development plan submitted to the City of Overland Park in mid-September, the company alluded to a new name announcement before the end of the year and said the public can expect to see the transition begin in the first few months of 2021.

“Visually displaying the new name and brand is an exciting milestone,” Oborny said. “Our mission is to make Aspiria a true destination and community amenity and that means embracing every possibility with a look and feel that speaks to all audiences.”

The Aspiria brand colors represent a wide range of use. Bold blues demonstrate confidence and technology while subtle use of lighter blues and teal reflects an inclusion of nature and green space.

The mixed-use project will revitalize the existing 17 buildings that house approximately 3.5 million square feet of Class A office space as well as develop an additional 60 acres into retail, restaurant, entertainment, office and multi-family housing.

Occidental Management’s construction and development team is also focused on ensuring the project includes space for outdoor gatherings and events, in addition to expanding walking and biking trails and sports and fitness facilities.

The new development is just a part of the overall project scope. Aspiria encompasses both the existing buildings and new development.

Company President Chad Stafford leads the leasing initiatives for Occidental Management’s Overland Park properties and is quick to point out the long list of amenities currently in place.

“I’ve been in the commercial real estate business for 20 years and this property is truly unique to the region,” said Stafford. “As the second-largest corporate campus in the country, the sheer size is impressive, but the on-site offerings are unprecedented. It truly creates a place where companies can attract top-level talent to move businesses forward.”

The location offers a full-service fitness center, a variety of dining options, two conference centers, 24/7 security and access systems and unparalleled fiber network and technology solutions.

“Aspiria encompasses the past, present and future,” said Oborny. “It is a place where businesses aspire to be, and people are inspired to grow.”

Occidental Management will continue to release more details about its development project over the coming months.

Existing buildings are currently leasing and available for tour through Occidental Management. Leasing is already underway for the first new Class A office building at the corner of 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

About Occidental Management

Occidental Management is a premier Commercial Real Estate Development and Management Company in the Midwest that operates in a variety of real estate segments including retail, office and industrial development. Occidental Management is a vertically integrated company with services that include development, construction, sales and leasing brokerage and property management. Our professionalism, value creation and commitment to quality are the hallmark of Occidental Management and its associates. We are known for our innovative and dynamic real estate development concepts. We put special focus on establishing strategic relationships with our partners, clients and investors to create ‘value-add’ results. Learn more at www.occmgmt.com.

Social media image attached. Additional images and logo can be found here.

Facebook: Wichita-based commercial real estate development firm @Occidental Management announces the new name of former Sprint World Headquarters effective Jan. 1, 2021.

"Aspiria is a place where businesses aspire to be and people are inspired to grow." - Gary Oborny, CEO and Chairmain of Occidental Management.

Twitter: Wichita-based commercial real estate development firm @Occidental_Mgmt announces the new name of former Sprint World Headquarters.

"Aspiria is a place where businesses aspire to be and people are inspired to grow." - Gary Oborny, CEO and Chairmain of Occidental Management.

LinkedIn: Wichita-based commercial real estate development firm @Occidental Management announces the new name of former Sprint World Headquarters effective Jan. 1, 2021.

"Aspiria is a place where businesses aspire to be and people are inspired to grow." - Gary Oborny, CEO and Chairmain of Occidental Management.

Attachments

Chelsea Burns Occidental Management 3163309366 chelsea.burns@occmgmt.com