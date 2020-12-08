HR Leader Mary Kalkanis Joins Bond Brand Loyalty as Vice President

Strategic and visionary global HR leader with an accomplished career to lead Bond’s People and Values team to support unprecedented growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bond Brand Loyalty today announced the appointment of Mary Kalkanis as vice president of People and Values. Mary joins the company from KPMG, where she served as Managing Director, Vice President, and Head of Talent Management. Kalkanis will work directly with CEO Bob Macdonald to deliver on the company’s vision to mobilize all employees to reach their full potential and ensure that Bond remains an inspiring and fulfilling place to work and grow.



A change agent and innovative HR leader, Kalkanis’s accomplished career includes roles at diverse brands like Shoppers Drug Mart, Softchoice, CIBC, Home Depot, Moneris, and KPMG. She has a solid record of success implementing award-winning talent solutions in large, complex organizations. Kalkanis is recognized for building results-driven, highly engaged teams and cultivating collaborative relationships across leading organizations.

“We are very fortunate to have Mary lead our People and Values team and ensure our unique and vibrant culture remains a key differentiator as Bond rapidly grows and expands,” says Bob Macdonald, CEO at Bond. “Her depth of experience, along with her passion for attracting, retaining, and developing the best talent, will be invaluable to both our company and our clients. With people at the core of what we do, we believe highly engaged employees and a great culture drives impactful work and positive outcomes for our clients.”

In her new role at Bond, Kalkanis is responsible for all aspects of human resources, including talent management and leadership and organizational development, across Bond’s multiple offices in Canada and the US. She will continue to build and grow Bond’s diverse and inclusive culture, which emphasizes meaningful work, skills development, and employee care. In addition, Kalkanis will help scale and further foster the employee experience, as Bond maintains its position as an innovative and leading employer of choice.

Bond is proudly recognized as a Great Place to Work and a Best Managed Company for the third year in a row. Bond continues to be recognized by Forrester and most recently was included in the Forrester Now Tech: Employee Experience Consulting Practices, Q3 2020 report, which provided an overview of 28 employee experience consulting practices to help improve employees’ relationship with the business, customer experiences, and overall business performance. In Bond’s opinion, the recognition highlights the company’s best-in-class employee experience practice and capabilities that the company delivers to its people and for leading Fortune 1000 global brands.

About Bond

Bond Brand Loyalty, Inc. solves complex customer challenges with a unique blend of human-centered design, data science, and loyalty mechanics that transforms how brands win, serve, and keep customers. Working globally with iconic brands, Bond designs, builds, and operates digital and human experiences that create measurable, authentic, and long-lasting relationships through a combination of solutions that includes customer experience design, loyalty consulting and management, CRM and digital marketing, research and analytics, channel and employee engagement, and program technology and platforms.

