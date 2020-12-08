Brixton Metals Drills 3m of 647 g/t Ag including 1m of 1,845 g/t Ag at its Langis Project, Ontario, Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the initial drill results from its fall/winter exploration program on the Langis Mine Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario. The Company has received assays for the first 17 holes totaling 1624m of NQ size core. Approximately 6,000m of the 20,000m planned fall/winter drilling campaign have been completed. Drill holes follow a fan-type array with depths ranging from 52.5m to 148.4m across the main trend.

Highlights

Hole LM20-93 intercepted three mineralized intervals near surface, including:



• 6m of 193 g/t Ag from 2.6m; including 3m of 351 g/t Ag, including 1m of 990 g/t Ag

• 4m of 127 g/t Ag from 17.6m, including 2m of 238 g/t Ag

• 3m of 647 g/t Ag from 32.6m including 1m of 1845 g/t Ag



LM20-102 intercepted 4m of 333 g/t Ag including 1m of 904 g/t Ag, 0.2% Co



Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “It is encouraging to see the high-grade silver and cobalt mineralization over meaningful intervals above the historic workings. Based on the current gold/silver ratio of 75:1, the lower interval in hole LM20-93 of 3m of 647 g/t Ag is equivalent to 8.6 g/t Au. Drilling is ongoing as we work toward a maiden resource at Langis.”

These drilling results continue to support the existence of new, shallow, high-grade silver-cobalt mineralization around the Shaft 3 area. Historical drilling around the Shaft 3 area is very limited and mostly underground. Silver-cobalt mineralization was first drilled by the Company in 2018 and has continued to bring encouraging results from subsequent drilling campaigns. “Defining and adding a new silver-cobalt zone could significantly increase the Langis silver resource potential,” said Antonio Celis, Senior Geologist and QP for Brixton Metals.

Click link for Figure 1. Location of the Shaft 3 drilling area:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-1_8dec2020.jpg

Table 1. Langis Fall 2020 Drilling Highlights near Shaft 3.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Ag g/t Co % Ag g/t*m LM-20-91 1.4 7.4 6.0 76.1 456.7 including 2.4 3.4 1.0 177.0 0.6 177.0 including 5.4 6.4 1.0 183.0 183.0 LM-20-91 14.4 19.4 5.0 122.6 612.9 including 17.4 18.4 1.0 200.0 200.0 LM-20-92 1.5 7.5 6.0 167.4 1004.5 including 5.5 6.5 1.0 778.0 778.0 LM-20-92 15.5 21.5 6.0 62.2 373.4 including 18.5 20.5 2.0 138.5 277.0 LM-20-93 2.6 8.6 6.0 193.6 1161.5 including 2.6 3.6 1.0 71.6 1.2 71.6 including 5.6 8.6 3.0 351.0 1053.0 including 6.6 7.6 1.0 990.0 0.1 990.0 LM-20-93 17.6 21.6 4.0 127.0 507.9 including 18.6 20.6 2.0 238.0 476.0 LM-20-93 32.6 35.6 3.0 647.0 1941.0 including 32.6 33.6 1.0 1845.0 1845.0 LM-20-94 3.7 8.7 5.0 115.4 577.0 including 6.7 7.7 1.0 342.0 342.0 LM-20-95 4.0 10.0 6.0 74.0 443.8 including 5.0 6.0 1.0 132.0 0.4 132.0 LM-20-96 5.0 12.0 7.0 222.9 1560.3 including 7.0 11.0 4.0 360.2 1440.8 including 7.0 8.0 1.0 692.0 692.0 including 10.0 11.0 1.0 596.0 596.0 LM-20-97 7.3 8.3 1.1 18.4 0.7 19.3 LM-20-98 9.4 10.4 1.0 21.5 0.9 21.5 LM-20-100 15.2 16.2 1.0 49.3 0.5 49.3 LM-20-101 18.3 19.3 1.0 298.0 298.0 LM-20-102 2.0 6.0 4.0 333.0 1332.0 including 3.0 4.0 1.0 247.0 247.0 including 4.0 5.0 1.0 904.0 0.2 904.0 LM-20-103 6.0 8.0 2.0 372.0 744.0 including 6.0 7.0 1.0 597.0 597.0 LM-20-104 3.4 4.4 1.0 13.8 0.3 13.8 LM-20-104 7.4 8.4 1.0 397.0 0.1 397.0 LM-20-105 4.7 5.7 1.0 15.2 1.0 15.2 LM-20-105 7.7 9.7 2.0 36.4 72.8 LM-20-106 8.8 10.8 2.0 118.9 237.8 including 9.7 10.8 1.1 170.0 0.2 187.0 LM-20-107 6.0 7.0 1.0 7.0 0.3 7.0

Intervals represent drilled lengths and the true widths of the silver and cobalt mineralization have not been determined at this time. Results are weighted average grades.

Click link for Figure 2. Cross-section showing select drill results:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-2_8dec2020r.jpg

Click link for Figure 3. Quartz carbonate vein at 32.9m, LM-20-93, with 2-5% silver arsenides and tabular rip up clasts of host conglomerate. Chaotic native silver stringers penetrate the host rock within the 10cm wide vein salvage:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-3_8dec2020.jpg

Click link for Figure 4. LM-20-91 from 2.73m depth, cobaltite, cobalt bloom, native silver in quartz-carbonate veins:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-4_8dec2020r.jpg

Click link for Figure 5. Hole LM-20-98, quartz carbonate cobaltite-silver arsenide vein and cobalt bloom at 9.48m hosted in conglomerate.

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-5_8dec2020r.jpg

Click link for Figure 6. Hole LM20-102 silver arsenide stringers with native silver and silver rosettes at 3.5m:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-6_8dec2020r.jpg

Click link for Figure 7. Hole LM20-102 quartz carbonate cobaltite vein with silver arsenides, native silver and cobalt bloom at 4.17m:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Figure-7_8dec2020r.jpg

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled to depth NQ size. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was sawn, with half put in batches, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mines Project is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada with excellent infrastructure. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 787 g/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Antonio Celis, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects, the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Mitchell Smith, VP Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: mitchell.smith@brixtonmetals.com

