Gear4 Introduces Apple-Exclusive Cases Made for MagSafe for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4®, a ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) company, today announced the Crystal Palace Snap and Rio Snap protective cases for the Apple iPhone® 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max made specifically for MagSafe®. Both cases are engineered with D3O® technology, trusted globally by the military, sports, motorcycle, and industrial professionals, which is naturally soft and flexible until shocked, when it locks together to dissipate impact forces. The state-of-the-art technology is specifically designed to protect the iPhone from unexpected drops without compromising the 15W wireless charging speed with Apple’s MagSafe charger.



“MagSafe is exciting because users now have the ability to attach accessories, such as the MagSafe charger and wallet, to the back of the phone,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Brands. “The new Snap cases from Gear4 feature embedded magnets that allow users to seamlessly attach their MagSafe accessories to their new iPhone without any impact to the magnetic holder or interference with wireless charging. And they provide the best drop protection on the market in a slim and sleek design, which has been our mantra from the beginning.”

The MagSafe-compatible cases from Gear4 include:

Crystal Palace Snap ($49.99 MSRP) – based on the iconic Gear4 Crystal Palace, the Crystal Palace Snap case unites sleek, transparent design with unbeatable drop protection. Made from D3O® Crystalex™, the most transparent, non-yellowing, and dye transfer resistant material used in phone cases 1 , the Crystal Palace Snap is 5G compatible and provides up to 13ft/4m of drop protection 2 . It’s made for MagSafe, so the MagSafe charger “snaps” right into place. The crystal-clear polycarbonate flaunts the iPhone colors and features a coating with built-in antimicrobial properties that protects the case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guards against degradation from microorganisms 3 . The Crystal Palace Snap is a smart choice to showcase and protect the iPhone 12 smartphone lineup.

Sustainability:

As part of Gear4’s commitment to global sustainability, the iPhone 12 product range now includes recyclable packaging to reduce waste going to landfills, plant-based inks that degrade four times faster than traditional petroleum-based inks, and zero single-use plastics.

Availability:

Gear4 Snap cases for the Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are available now, with a limited lifetime warranty4, on Gear4.com, and at AT&T and ZAGG franchise stores nationwide.

1Anti-yellowing testing conducted by 3rd party lab using UV light

2Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

3Contains RepelFlex™, an antimicrobial coating with properties built in to protect your case coating by inhibiting the growth of odor-causing bacteria and guarding against degradation from microorganisms.

4Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions

D3O and Crystalex are registered trademarks of Design Blue Limited. Gear4, InvisibleShield, mophie, ZAGG, IFROGZ and HALO are trademarks owned by ZAGG Inc. Apple, iPhone, and MagSafe are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. RepelFlex is a trademark of NBD Nanotechnologies, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O® to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record and has satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, and T-Mobile®. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Brands

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com.

