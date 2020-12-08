HireVue Appoints Andy Valenzuela as Chief Human Resource Officer

Seasoned HR Leader to Build HR Organization Supporting HireVue’s Business and Enhancing the Company’s Culture

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, chatbot and recruiting automation technology, today announced it has appointed Andy Valenzuela as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO). Valenzuela brings a track record leading HR organizations that leverage technology to disrupt legacy processes, having worked for leading global brands including Dell, SunPower and SAP.



HireVue’s growth potential, overall industry momentum and HR tech’s impact on propelling the success of the modern enterprise attracted Valenzuela to the role. As CHRO, he will ensure that HireVue is fully leveraging its own technology, and he will serve as an ambassador of the product with HR peers around the world. Additionally, Valenzuela will continue growing the inclusive culture at HireVue that creates opportunities for employee growth and enables the organization to best serve its customers.

“HireVue is adding to our executive team an HR leader who can truly put himself in the shoes of our customers,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “Andy’s experience building global teams that focus on innovation, customers, and business outcomes will help drive our global efforts by giving HireVue’s biggest asset, our people, the tools and skills needed to make an impact.”

Valenzuela joins at a time when HireVue is balancing tremendous growth, recently reaching 18 million video-based interviews and acquiring AllyO who have conducted 114M chat-based candidate engagements, against the backdrop of a global pandemic. His experience as an HR leader with a strong business and technology background will help build an HR organization that is passionate about helping the business deliver on its goals while at the same time deliver an exceptional employee experience for our existing employees and those candidates thinking about joining HireVue.

“As an HR leader, HireVue’s platform just makes sense - supporting efforts to rapidly fill job roles and reach a more diversified applicant pool,” said Valenzuela. “Our exceptional products are often an employee’s first experience of HireVue and of our customers’ business. I look forward to being an ambassador of HireVue’s product amongst my HR peers around the world whilst delivering an exceptional inclusive employee experience - leveraging and enhancing HireVue’s customer focused purpose driven culture.”

