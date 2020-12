Jushi Holdings Inc.’s Retail Brand, BEYOND / HELLO, and Holistic Industries Collaborate to Bring “Garcia Hand Picked” to Santa Barbara Cannabis Consumers

New Strains of Garcia Hand Picked, Merchandise and Accessories Now Available for Purchase at BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the Company’s retail brand, BEYOND / HELLO™ , and Holistic Industries , one of the leading cannabis companies in the country, have collaborated to bring Garcia Hand Picked (“GHP”) to cannabis consumers in Santa Barbara.

Starting on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara will make GHP , a cannabis collection developed by Holistic Industries in partnership with the Garcia Family to honor and celebrate the legacy of Jerry Garcia, available for purchase. GHP cannabis strains available at BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara include: Chemdog (Sativa), SFV OG (Indica), Fire OG (Hybrid), among others. In addition, other GHP merchandise apparel and accessories will also be available for purchase at Jushi’s flagship retail location in California.

“We’re excited to pay homage to the legacy of Jerry Garcia, the counterculture icon and frontman of the psychedelic rock band, the Grateful Dead,” said Jushi Creative Director Andreas Neumann . “ Garcia Hand Picked products, merchandise and accessories resonate Garcia’s values and beliefs, many of which are not only relevant, but continue to be echoed across the cannabis movement today. We’re confident our customers will fall in love with these new products because they deliver consistent, powerful results just like a ‘77 Help>Slip>Franklin’s. Over the coming year, we look forward to bringing our customers more unique brand experiences and rolling out new partnerships and collaborations with other artists like my friends from the ‘stoner rock’ band, Queens of the Stone Age .”



Located conveniently near Loreto Plaza in the heart of Santa Barbara at 3516 State Street , BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara customers can shop for GHP and other cannabis products in-store and through its online shopping experience at www.beyond-hello.com , which enables consumers to view real-time pricing and product availability, and then reserve products for convenient in-store pickup. In the near future, BEYOND / HELLO Santa Barbara will also be adding delivery services as permitted by the City of Santa Barbara.



BEYOND / HELLO™ Santa Barbara carries top cannabis brands and products, including flower, extracts, edibles, vapes, topicals, tinctures/sublinguals and merchandise. Its expertly trained staff is also available during normal store hours to help customers identify and select the best cannabis products to meet their various needs and desires. The licensed storefront is also ADA accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a standing 10% discount to seniors and veterans and active military service people with identification. For more information, visit BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook or https://www.garciahandpicked.com/ .

About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, plans, goals, forecasts and assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those expressed by such forward-looking statements and such statements should not be relied upon. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans,” “expects” or “does not expect,” “is expected,” “budget,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “does not anticipate,” or “believes,” or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will be taken,” “will continue,” “will occur” or “will be achieved”.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has certain expectations and has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of Jushi to successfully achieve business objectives, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; and compliance with extensive government regulation, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company’s Management, Discussion and Analysis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and other filings with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-453-1308

Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

MATTIO Communications

570-209-2947

Ellen@Mattio.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2dda3624-f8ce-480a-b28b-f4eb0eca4cdd