NSTAR® Global Services Opens First Fabrication Facility and Training Center as Part of NSITE(SM) Services Expansion

Streamlined Contract Manufacturing Offers More Value to Customers; Enhances Ability to Support Specialty Component Manufacturing and Equipment Refurbishment Projects

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSTAR® Global Services (NSTAR), a leading provider of asset life cycle management services for high tech manufacturing industries, today announced the opening of its first fabrication facility and training center. The new facility, located in Boise, Idaho, will accelerate customers’ tool and facility support projects, as NSTAR can now manufacture and supply required parts as needed. Supported services include contract manufacturing of subassemblies, control panels and selective tool refurbishment projects. The site will also house a specialized training center to meet dedicated customer requirements.



Often, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) need support for chemical and wet process systems, new electrical and control panels or component refurbishment. This new fabrication shop allows NSTAR to leverage its extensive product and manufacturing expertise to supply components and subassemblies to its customers. This reduces the cost and lead time needed to procure parts and complete repairs, and helps customers extend the lifetime of their existing assets.

“This new facility allows us to provide simple solutions for various types of projects,” said Jimmy Lyngar, director of business development at NSTAR. “As IDMs increasingly move to performing their own facility services, NSTAR can help by providing contract manufacturing services that address customers’ unique requirements, even for small or one-off projects. In the past, our customers have worked through multiple vendors to secure specific solutions when servicing, repairing or refurbishing equipment. Opening this facility allows us to become a one-stop shop for our customers by accelerating project completion.”

The site’s extensive service capabilities include a training center, where NSTAR technicians and engineers receive hands-on training for specific equipment and services. Additionally, customers can use the center to establish training protocols to meet site requirements for new and existing employees.

Opening the facility in Boise, Idaho further expands NSTAR’s western U.S. presence, allowing it to better serve customers located across the United States. The facility is now operational.

About NSTAR® Global Services

NSTAR® Global Services, based in Garner, North Carolina, has decades of experience providing customer service and technical solutions through its asset life cycle management services to companies around the world in a variety of high tech industries. The company’s breadth of experience, including the technical expertise of its field team, allows it to develop and deliver flexible solutions to assist customers in maximizing the value of their facilities and assets. NSTAR services include NSURESM Asset Relocation Services, NSITESM Facility Services, NSHIELDSM Equipment Services and NSOURCESM Direct Hire Services.

For more information about NSTAR Global Services, go to http://www.nstarglobalservices.com .

