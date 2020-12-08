Biotheranostics to premiere new data on Breast Cancer Index™ and prediction of endocrine therapy benefit at SABCS 2020

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data on Biotheranostics’ Breast Cancer Index test will be highlighted at the 43rd annual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) being held virtually from December 8-12, 2020. Breast Cancer Index continues to expand on a strong body of evidence as the only commercially available genomic assay to help inform the decision of extended endocrine therapy based on prediction of benefit for HR+ early stage breast cancer patients.

Results from three independent studies will be presented during this week’s meeting, including data that will be featured in a Spotlight Session Wednesday, December 9th, as well as the General Session Friday morning, December 11th. Presentations include new results from the IDEAL study, which validated BCI as the first commercially available test with the ability to predict benefit from extended AI therapy in post-menopausal patients who have already been treated with 5 years of AI therapy. In addition, a correlative biomarker study in the Trans-aTTom cohort will also be presented. The collective evidence supports routine clinical use of BCI for HR+ early stage breast cancer as a predictive biomarker of benefit and outcome from extended endocrine therapy that is agnostic to tamoxifen and/or AI treatment.

General Session GS4-09; Fri 12/11 10:45am CST

Correlative studies of the Breast Cancer Index (HOXB13/IL17BR) and ER, PR, AR, AR/ER ratio and Ki67 for prediction of extended endocrine benefit: a Trans-aTTom Study. Sgroi et al

Spotlight Session PD2-11; Wed. 12/9 5:15-6:30pm CST

Breast Cancer Index is a molecular signature of endocrine responsiveness that determines extended endocrine benefit independent of prognostic risk. Liefers et al

Poster Session PS17-32; Wed. 12/9 8:00am CST

Characterization of HOXB13-induced estrogen receptor reprogramming in breast cancer cells. Treuner et al

Catherine Schnabel, Biotheranostics’ Chief Scientific Officer states, “As SABCS is the leading breast oncology meeting that presents practice-changing advancements in the field, it is an important milestone to have data from both the Trans-aTTom and IDEAL studies, which strengthen the clinical utility and distinct ability of BCI to predict which patients will benefit from extended endocrine therapy, featured this year.”

Don Hardison, Biotheranostics’ President and CEO adds, “We continue to add to the strength of our evidence with the singular goal of making Breast Cancer Index standard of care for all HR+ early stage breast cancer patients. We believe every woman should be offered a test that helps guide the joint decision related to extended endocrine therapy.”

About Breast Cancer Index

Breast Cancer Index is a molecular, gene expression-based test uniquely positioned to provide information to help physicians individualize treatment decisions for patients with early stage, HR+ breast cancer. This breakthrough test helps oncologists and patients navigate the difficult trade-off between taking steps to prevent recurrence of their disease and facing significant side effects and safety challenges related to unnecessary treatment. Breast Cancer Index holds guidelines designation from the American Joint Committee on Cancer for cancer staging based on molecular profile; ASCO, NCCN, European Group on Tumor Markers (EGTM), and St. Gallen to inform the chemotherapy decision; and ASCO and EGTM to inform the extended endocrine treatment dilemma. It is the only validated, commercially available test that provides risk of overall and late distant recurrence and predicts the likelihood of benefit from extended endocrine therapy. For more information, visit www.breastcancerindex.com.

About Biotheranostics

Biotheranostics, Inc. operates a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited diagnostic laboratory in San Diego, California. Biotheranostics, Inc., is a leading healthcare provider in the oncology field assisting physicians in the treatment of cancer patients. Its suite of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests provides important information to physicians to tailor treatment to individual patients. The company's Breast Cancer Index and CancerTYPE ID® tests address a variety of unmet medical needs in the management of cancer patients, and extensive clinical studies have confirmed the accuracy, clinical validity, clinical utility, and cost-effectiveness of the tests. Learn more at www.biotheranostics.com.

