Video Conferencing Market Share to Touch Record Value of USD 9.2 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the research report, the global Video Conferencing Market was estimated at USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027. The global Video Conferencing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.45% from 2019 to 2026. Top players are Plantronics, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Array Telepresence Inc., Logitech International S.A., Avaya Inc. and others.

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2020 -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Video Conferencing Market By Component (Hardware (Camera, Microphone & Headphone, Others), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises) and By End User (Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

According to the research study, the global Video Conferencing Market was estimated at USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2027. The global Video Conferencing Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.45% from 2020 to 2026.

The two-way transmission of audio and video content by using telecommunication devices is referred to as video conferencing. Video conferencing plays important role in the business processes by saving traveling time and cost to the organization.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Video Conferencing industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Video Conferencing industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Video Conferencing market during the upcoming years.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Key Growth Drivers: Video Conferencing Market

The incorporation of innovative technologies like virtual reality, face recognition in video conferencing is playing a pivotal role in boosting the speed and simplification of processes.

The rising globalization of businesses across the globe has led to an increased demand for video conferencing solutions in major companies. Additionally, the workforce management and business operations at various locations are further catalyzing the demand for video conferencing solutions across various industries. Additional demand for video conferencing solutions is been created from the expansion of online workshops, seminars, and conferences. The coronavirus pandemic has created a major pull towards the video conferencing solutions as the work from home concept has to adopted at various industry levels. The integration of modern technologies like virtual reality and face recognition is expected to create future business opportunities for market expansion.

Top Market Players:

Plantronics Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd.

Array Telepresence Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Avaya Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Vidyo Inc

West Corporation

Key Insights from Primary Research

Wide-ranging interviews with CXO’s of the major companies operating in the global video conferencing market, the analysis of the primary research concludes that the global video conferencing market to undergo an impressive growth of nearly 11.45% over the forecast period.

In the year 2019, the market was valued at approximately USD 4.8 Billion in 2019 and is expected to be valued over USD 9.2 Billion by 2026.

On the basis of the component segmentation, the hardware segment is expected to dominate the global market share. SMEs are expected to create a major market pull in the coming years. The corporate sector is expected to generate significant revenue during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region for video conferencing over the forecast period. The North America region is expected to generate maximum revenue throughout the studied period.

Key Segments: Video Conferencing Market

The hardware segment is anticipated to generate maximum revenue throughout the studied period. The rising innovation in the field of video conferencing cameras such as facial recognition is expected to further strengthen the hardware market. The large enterprise is expected to dominate the global market share. The major factor driving the growth in large enterprises is the rapid adoption of video conferencing solutions with active investment for enhancing the business processes. The SME sector is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period.

The corporate sector is anticipated to create maximum business opportunities during the studied period. Geographically, North America is projected to dominate the global video conferencing market share. The higher adoption, notable investments, and presence of major video conferencing solution providers are the factors driving the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing IT and telecommunication industry in parallel with the rising economic condition in the region is projected to catalyze the market growth.

Browse the full “Video Conferencing Market By Component (Hardware (Camera, Microphone & Headphone, Others), Software, Services (Professional, Managed)), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), By Enterprise (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises) and By End User (Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Government & Defense, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/video-conferencing-market

Global Video Conferencing Market: By Component Segmentation Analysis

Hardware Camera Microphone & Headphone Others

Software

Services Professional Managed



Global Video Conferencing Market: By Deployment Segmentation Analysis

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Global Video Conferencing Market: By Enterprise Segmentation Analysis

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Video Conferencing Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Corporate

Education

Healthcare

Government &Defense

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Others

Research Methodology: Video Conferencing Market

The report utilizes established industry analysis tools and models such as Porter’s Five Forces framework to analyze and recognize critical business strategies adopted by various stakeholders involved in the entire value chain of the Video Conferencing industry. The Video Conferencing market report additionally employs SWOT analysis and PESTLE analysis models for further in-depth analysis.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Video Conferencing sector. Key strategic developments in the Video Conferencing market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Video Conferencing market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

