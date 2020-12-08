Big-Name Executives and Celebrities Open Up Opportunities for Retail Investors by Investing in Psychedelic Treatment as a Means of Addressing Mental Health Crisis

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One day we are all going to look back at psychedelic stocks and realize the Grateful Dead was right. What a long strange trip it's been! Psychedelic stocks came into play after Forbes ran an article about Johns Hopkins University announcing a $17 million commitment for its Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research. Next up was about a year and a half ago when Johnson & Johnson’s ketamine-derived nasal spray Spravato, which was the first materially new depression treatment in decades, was approved by the FDA. Since then, money has poured into psychedelic research and an entire new industry was created in the stock market. Even though it is now legal to take psychedelics in Oregon and parts of Canada the recreational market is not where the big money will be made. The real money in psychedelics will be made from FDA approved drugs for the treatment of depression and mental health. Depression is a common mental disorder affecting more than 264 million people worldwide. Mental health disorders are on the rise in every country in the world and could cost the global economy up to $16 trillion annually by 2030.1 Mental health is something every one of us should be talking about.



Investor interest in psychedelics for mental health is snowballing as many big-name executives and celebrities are investing in the sector’s future. Industry analysts believe the psychedelic sector could bring in over $6.85 billion by 20272 and that number does not take into consideration a blockbuster drug being approved that will make life easier for those 264 million people suffering from depression! We have seen some well-funded leaders emerge, but there are also some lesser known names with tremendous potential. Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, former Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, and PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel have all made significant investments in companies doing psychedelic research. Companies like Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCQB: MMEDF), Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF), Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS), and HAVN Life Sciences (OTC Pink: HAVLF) have the potential to show big returns to patient investors.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is one of the names that comes up first in discussions about psychedelic research. The Company was backed by Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, who made a strategic investment in MindMed in its $24.2 million funding round before going public on Canada's NEO Exchange. MindMed recently completed a Phase 1 LSD study in partnership with University Hospital Basel’s Liechti Lab in Switzerland. Now MindMed's research scientists are preparing for Phase 2b of Project Lucy, which intends to evaluate the efficacy of LSD-assisted therapy for anxiety disorders and other medical conditions. The Phase 1 study used a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover design in 16 healthy participants to measure LSD dose-dependently induced subjective responses starting at microdoses (25 ug) up to experiential doses (200 ug).

MindMed currently has multiple FDA-approved trials going on in multiple jurisdictions and geographies. The MindMed executive team brings extensive biopharmaceutical experience to the table and seems to be assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. www.mindmed.co

Ehave, Inc. is in the business of delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. The Company also has a Dashboard that can be used by clinicians and researchers to manage data during psychedelic research and trials. The Ehave Dashboard is a data driven platform that has been strategically developed to provide better communication among medical practitioners and health care providers. The cloud based platform can deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) to telehealth providers to psychedelic researchers and clinicians. The Ehave Dashboard has been developed through years of testing with mental healthcare professionals at one of Canada’s largest hospitals, The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Ontario. The Ehave Dashboard is a BlockChain based, HIPAA and GDPR compliant global data platform that keeps data on chain and safe in the cloud. Ehave recently announced it would be providing blockchain based identity verification software as a plug-in on its Dashboard. Federal regulations requires all patient information must be kept secure, even during FDA trials.

Ehave plans to use its Dashboard and digital technologies to assist psychedelic medicine companies in the creation of the new paradigm in how mental health is treated. This aspect of the business is so important that MindMed recently started a division known as Albert to help research and develop an integrated platform for delivering psychedelic medicines, experiential therapies, as well as digital therapeutics. Ehave plans to target patients, doctors, and researchers to help them quickly authenticate or release personal, verified data and give more control in situations where trust cannot be compromised. Utilizing the blockchain technology Ehave can offer its medical partners an opportunity to lower their administration costs by up to 90%. Ehave also owns 10% of the company that produces the PsyTech Psychedelic Industry Virtual lnvestor Conferences and recently announced plans to utilize its mental health informatics platform to offer psychedelic retreats through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mycotopia Therapy.

U.K.-based Compass Pathways raised $146 million with its initial public offering on Sept. 18, 2020. The deal was priced at $17, but on the first day of trading it opened at $23.40 and closed at $29. Compass Pathways is testing a synthetic form of psilocybin as a therapy for treatment-resistant depression. Most of the other companies are testing the organic version of the psychedelic compound that occurs naturally in magic mushrooms, aka shrooms. The way Psilocybin works is it binds to the serotonin receptors in the brain that regulate an individual’s mood, sleep, and appetite. Compass Pathways is emerging as one of the leaders in psychedelic medicine, since its synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, was granted breakthrough therapy status in 2018 by the FDA. The company is currently testing COMP360 in a phase 2b clinical trial.

Compass Pathways came public a few months ago and went straight to a $1 billion market cap. Before the Company came public it was funded by investors like PayPal billionaire Peter Thiel and Christian Angermayer, the founder of Apeiron Investment Group. That being said, Compass Pathways lost $41.5 million in the first nine months of the year, versus a loss of $12 million in the same period in 2019. Compass had $196.5 million in cash at the end of the third quarter, which is enough to keep the Company afloat until 2023. If the sight of red ink makes your stomach queasy, take a look at Compass Pathways' website and its world class Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board might quell your fears. https://compasspathways.com

Havn Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural healthcare products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. According to its website, Havn Life is a part of a global community taking an active part in supporting research for microdosing therapies in treating mental health disorders utilizing psychedelics. Working with Veterans and thought leaders in the military, Havn Life is developing innovative formulations to support clinical trials addressing PTSD recovery and other trauma related disorders.

Havn Life Sciences is another psychedelic stock with rockstar management, since Executive Chairman Vic Neufeld was the CEO of Aphria for 5 years from 2014 to 2019. Under Mr. Neufeld's leadership Ahria's market cap increased significantly. Prior to Aphria he served as CEO at Jamieson Laboratories, which is one of Canada’s largest manufacturers and distributors of natural vitamins, food supplements, herbs, and botanical medicines. Under his leadership Jamieson Laboratories went from $20 million in annual sales to over $250 million and expanded its distribution network to more than 40 countries. Havn recently announced a partnership with Westwood Institute, a veteran’s mental health non-profit, to develop a therapy using psychedelics for veterans. https://havnlife.com

DISCLAIMER: OTC Stock Review (OTCSR), which owns and operates OTCStockReview.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. OTCSR is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. OTCSR and its affiliated companies is a news dissemination solutions provider and are not a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser. OTCSR holds no investment licenses and may not sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. OTCSR's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are not a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is never to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. OTCSR is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed OTCSR was compensated one thousand five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press releases issued by Ehave, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. AN AFFILIATE OF OTCSR HOLDS SHARES OF EHAVE, INC. AND MINDMEDICINE, INC., BUT NOT IN THE OTHER COMPANIES NAMED IN THIS RELEASE. ALL SHARES WERE PURCHASED IN THE OPEN MARKET.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and OTCSR undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

David Kugelman

(404) 856-9157 Office

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

dk@otcstockreview.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidkugelman

1 https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/mental-illness-will-cost-world-16-usd-trillion-2030

2 https://www.openpr.com/news/2068844/psychedelic-drugs-market-2020-to-grow-at-16-3-cagr-by-2027