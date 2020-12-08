CFM LAWYERS, STROSBERG SASSO SUTTS LLP, & BOUCHARD + AVOCATS INC. CONFIRM THIS IS NO SCAM: Your Old Microsoft Software Really Does Owe You Money

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An unexpected new National Class Action Settlement campaign has been raising people’s hopes with its promise of a no-strings attached cash payback from old PC software. Developed by Ogilvy Montreal, the video and radio spots – both throwbacks to the infomercials and “make-it-rain” hip-hop vibes of the late-90s and early 00s – claim that Canadians may be entitled to up to $250 for their old Microsoft PC software, even without proof of purchase. From a consumer standpoint, it is the single largest class action in the history of the nation1. Naturally, many are questioning if this is indeed a legitimate campaign. The answer is a resounding yes.



“As part of a nation-wide legal settlement, Microsoft has agreed to reimburse Canadians for their old PC software. If you bought PC versions of eligible Microsoft software, like Windows, Office, Word, Excel, or MS-DOS between 1998 and 2010, you should be eligible for compensation. You could receive up to $250 in cash for individual licences or up to $650 in vouchers for Volume Licences, without proof of purchase. All you need to do is fill out the online claim form and attest it to be true,” confirms Naomi Kovak, a lawyer at Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman, one of the law firms administrating the settlement.

Microsoft denies any wrong-doing and has not admitted liability.

Canadians are invited to visit www.ThatSuiteMoney.ca to see if they meet the criteria for eligibility. If they do, a claim must be submitted by September 23, 2021.

The settlement is being administered by three Canadian-based law firms of Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman in British Columbia, Strosberg Sasso Sutts LLP in Ontario, and Bouchard + Avocats Inc. in Quebec. Anyone who would like further reassurance or has questions about the claims process can contact the group Claims Administrator at 1-833-451-8815, Monday through Friday, between 9am and 5pm EST, or email info@thatsuitemoney.ca .

For more information, contact :

Naomi Kovak, lawyer at Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman

(604) 331-9525 | nkovak@cfmlawyers.ca

1 https://www.lapresse.ca/affaires/finances-personnelles/2020-12-03/microsoft-vous-doit-un-demi-milliard-reclamez.php

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ade7f80-9e6a-40df-bb41-ca2a78b7e162