Aleafia Health Niagara Greenhouse Deemed EU GACP Compliant, Accelerating International Growth

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTC: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Niagara Greenhouse facility has been deemed European Union Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (“EU GACP”) compliant following a review and inspection from certified auditors. With EU GACP, flower grown at the Niagara Facility can now be exported to certain international markets, including Israel. In addition, it can also now be exported to the European Union, following drying and processing in an EU Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility.



The Company expects to complete shipments of cannabis flower into new, additional countries in Q1 2021, pending receipt of necessary import and export permits. The EU GACP compliant rating is based on the European Medicines Agency’s guidelines concerning the cultivation and collection of medicinal plants.

Shipments of cannabis extract products to Australia, the Company’s largest international orders to date, are also expected to be completed later this month.

“Our international growth is further strengthened through this important milestone, opening several new medical cannabis markets,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “We view international cannabis sales as a key pillar of our 2021 sales growth, and the addition of dried flower to our product mix bolsters that strategy in a meaningful way.”

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and in international markets. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns three significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Innovation, the heart of Aleafia Health’s competitive advantage, has led to the Company maintaining a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value; the TSX Venture Exchange named Aleafia the 2019 top performing company prior to its graduation to the TSX.

Forward Looking Information