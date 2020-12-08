Lantronix Provides Advanced IoT Technologies to Flock Safety for Development of Community Safety Solution

Flock Safety solution utilized Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM, Development Kit and Engineering Services to jumpstart design and quickly go to Market

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of Software as a Service (SaaS), engineering services and intelligent hardware for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), today announced that it supported Flock Safety in the development of its affordable automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system.



Utilizing 24-hour, wireless cameras, the Flock Safety system gathers license plate information that can be used by local police to investigate crime and improve community safety. Delivering on the promise of Smart Cities, Flock Safety’s camera systems are currently being used to help solve crimes in more than 700 cities across 38 states. Law enforcement agencies in regions using Flock Safety systems have reported reductions in crime as high as 60 percent or more.

Flock Safety was able to jumpstart the design and quickly go to market with a globally certified device utilizing Lantronix’s Open-QTM 624A System on Module (SoM), Open-Q 624A Development Kit and engineering expertise. Lantronix’s advanced technologies helped Flock Safety design a solution that supports Smart Cities initiatives for safer communities. See the case study here.

“We are delighted to be a catalyst partner with Flock Safety, contributing to the realization of their vision to utilize technology to improve community safety and deliver on the promise of Smart Cities,” said Paul Pickle, president and CEO of Lantronix Inc.

Lantronix is participating in Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerate 2020 virtual event on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, featuring products and services for smart cities. Click here to register.

Challenge: Create an Automated License Plate Reader Camera Solution

The challenge was to build technology that would capture the license plate evidence needed to solve non-violent neighborhood crime. To make the device both functional and affordable for the application, the team worked with Lantronix’s engineering team, which has the expertise to offer SOM customization services of its Open-Q 624A SOM as well as experience with cloud connectivity and edge compute technologies.

Challenges included creating an ALPR solution with the following features:

Affordable, infrastructure-less design with wireless cameras

Ability to integrate cellular data into cloud connectivity

Secure website accessible only by authorized users

Built-in privacy to protect neighbors’ identities

Power management for ultra-long battery life



Solution: Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and Development Kit

Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM, its Open-Q 624A Development Kit and a custom carrier board designed by Lantronix’s engineers, the Flock Safety team was able to quickly and cost-effectively build a purpose-built core platform for its safety system.

Features include:

Wireless camera technology

Secure access by authorized users

Remote device management, including software updates

Low-power requirement for long-lasting battery

Assurance of privacy for neighbors

FCC/IC pre-certified Wi-Fi®/BT module

Results: Flock Safety Cameras Fight Crime With Technology

Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM and engineering expertise, the Flock Safety design team created its breakthrough ALPR solution that combines powerful processing with security. Each camera can capture 15,000 vehicles per day and send real-time alerts to law enforcement with information including the license plate number, state, color of the car and if it is on the FBI’s NCIC list of stolen vehicles.

“Utilizing Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A SOM and development kit helped us affordably develop a prototype and quickly bring our Flock Safety system to market,” said Matt Feury, founder & CTO of Flock Safety. “Lantronix’s custom modules provide a great platform for fast-tracking product development of high-performance embedded devices.”

Benefits Include:

Quickly build a market-ready prototype

Provide an affordable solution that helps contain development costs

Get to production and market faster

Deliver a powerful yet affordable safety device

About Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM and Development Kit

The Lantronix Open-Q 624A SOM is a feature-rich, Android™-powered, production-ready module based on the Qualcomm® 624 processor. Its small form factor, high-end Wi-Fi/BT and extensive peripheral I/O make it ideal for applications that require cloud connectivity and edge compute capabilities.

Lantronix’s Open-Q 624A Development Kit is a cost-effective, feature-rich, exposed board platform running the Android OS. It is ideal for evaluation of the Open-Q 624A SOM as well as jumpstarting development of AI-enabled home hub products requiring tasks such as video conferencing, remote video monitoring, movie and video streaming.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM). Lantronix enables its customers to provide reliable and secure solutions while accelerating their time to market. Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify operations through the creation, development, deployment and management of customer projects at scale while providing quality, reliability and security.

Lantronix’s portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack, including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy successful IoT and REM solutions. Lantronix’s services and products deliver a holistic approach, addressing its customers’ needs by integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling intelligent edge computing, secure communications (wired, Wi-Fi and cellular), location and positional tracking and environmental sensing and reporting.

With three decades of proven experience in creating robust industry and customer-specific solutions, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling its customers to build new business models, leverage greater efficiencies and realize the possibilities of IoT and REM. Lantronix’s solutions are deployed inside millions of machines at data centers, offices and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

For more information, visit www.lantronix.com. Learn more at the Lantronix blog, www.lantronix.com/blog, featuring industry discussion and updates. To follow Lantronix on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/Lantronix. View our video library on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/LantronixInc or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/lantronix.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions and our support Flock Safety in the development of its automated license plate recognition (ALPR) system are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 11, 2020, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2020 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark, and EMG, and SLC are trademarks of Lantronix Inc. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-453-7158

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201

India +91 994-551-2488