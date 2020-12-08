Ocuphire to be Featured in Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat with Equity Research Analyst Kristen Kluska

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders, announced today that Mina Sooch, Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Hoffmann, VP of Corporate Development and Operations, and Amy Rabourn, VP of Finance will be participating in a fireside chat hosted by Kristen Kluska, Equity Research Analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald, on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11am Eastern Time.



Investors interested can pre-register for the December 14th 11am Eastern Time Management Fireside Chat Zoom call here. The discussion will include 2021 data catalysts, design of the late stage trials for Nyxol and APX3330, the treatment and competitive landscapes for the four target ophthalmic indications, and other topics.

Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated research on Ocuphire - Keeping an Eye out with Four Phase 2 & 3 Readouts in 2021.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: OCUP), clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. Ocuphire’s pipeline currently includes two small-molecule product candidates targeting front and back of the eye indications. The company’s lead product candidate, Nyxol® Eye Drops, is a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, a non-selective alpha-1 and alpha-2 adrenergic antagonist designed to reduce pupil size, and is being developed for several indications, including dim light or night vision disturbances (NVD), reversal pharmacologically-induced mydriasis (RM), and presbyopia. Ocuphire’s second product candidate, APX3330, is a twice-a-day oral tablet, designed to inhibit angiogenesis and inflammation pathways relevant to retinal and choroidal vascular diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Nyxol is entering Phase 3 clinical development for NVD and RM, and Phase 2 for presbyopia. APX3330 is entering Phase 2 clinical development for DR/DME. As part of its strategy, Ocuphire will continue to explore opportunities to acquire additional ophthalmic assets and to seek strategic partners for late stage development, regulatory preparation and commercialization of drugs in key global markets. Please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov to learn more about Ocuphire’s recent Phase 2 clinical trials and upcoming trials. For more information, please visit www.ocuphire.com.

