NASDAQ: FLDM Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Fluidigm Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: FLDM shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) prior to February 2019 and continue to hold any of those NASDAQ: FLDM shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On September 21, 2020, a lawsuit was filed against Fluidigm Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles that, as a result, Fluidigm’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



